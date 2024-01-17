Pd, Cortellesi's name that the left likes so much. The moves among the dem leaders

While many leaders of the Democratic Party they are pushing to convince Elly Schlein to dissolve the reservations and apply for the Europeanwith the not too veiled aim of “getting rid of it” by sending it to Brusselsputs forward a name for his successionthat of Paola Cortellesi. The actress and director, fresh from the resounding success of her film “There's still tomorrow“, box office blockbuster, is considered by a good part of the party to be the moral leader of the left. The first concrete signal – we read in Il Foglio – arrived yesterday during an awards ceremony in Rome, the mayor Gualtieri wanted to personally pay homage to the director in the Capitol with the “Capitoline she-wolf“. But his words seemed like something more than a simple thank you.

“An acknowledgment – said Gualtieri – for his very strong contribution artistic and cultural to our city. An important link both for film production and for what he has done over the years for the city. We want it thank and honor today for how he was able to describe Rome in his films. His latest work “There's still tomorrow” – concluded Gualtieri – was a very important operation“- Cortellesi did not go too far, but thanked the inhabitants of Testaccio, the only neighborhood where I had not yet filmed. “If I have done something good it is thanks to the care with which my family raised me. My mother is here, my father is no longer here but as a Roman he will be laughing with a 'bella de papa'”, concluded Cortellesi to the applause of those present. Paola Cortellesi has now earned the nomination of moral leader of the leftwho knows, it may soon become there too party secretarywho never stopped looking for safe guidance.

