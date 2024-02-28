Public order, marches, demonstrations, the fundamental role of the police. After the events in Pisa and the latest episode in Turin, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he answered questions on the topic in an interview with Tg2 Post.

“I think it is very dangerous to remove the support of the institutions from those who risk their safety every day to guarantee ours, it is a game that can become very dangerous”, said the prime minister. “The lessons on authoritarian government from those who fired water cannons at defenseless workers sitting perfectly still on the ground or who chased Italians alone on the beach with drones are also not”, he added, referring to episodes that occurred during the protests against the green pass or in the first phase of the pandemic.

“I think that to correctly judge what happened it is useful to recount some numbers: since 7 October, the date of the Hamas attack against Israel, there have been over a thousand demonstrations in Italy, in those demonstrations there have been 26 officers injured. In 2023 the officers injured in the demonstrations were a total of 120, the cases in which there were problems in these demonstrations, moments of tension, are 3%”, he then stated.

“Unlike what happened in other European countries, we have chosen not to ban demonstrations in favor of Palestine, here freedom of demonstration is guaranteed regardless of what it is for – continued the prime minister – In other countries it has not been so, we chose to guarantee them, there were many demonstrations but the data say that the very complex management of public order was objectively a management for which in 97% of cases there were no problems”.

Last week, in Pisa, the police carried out charges against a march of students. “In some cases there have been problems, if there are errors, responsibilities, abuses, they clearly must be sanctioned. But we cannot talk about the police only when something doesn't work, because in all other cases, in cases in which there were 120 police officers who ended up in hospital, who were injured to ensure public order, our safety and perhaps even with inadequate salaries, no one said thank you to them”, then stated the Prime Minister.

“Then perhaps it is time to do this too, say thank you to the police for the work they do every day. It being understood that if someone clearly makes a mistake they must intervene and be sanctioned as required by our law”, he added the prime minister.

Turin, antagonists attack a car

Meloni's words arrived a few hours later than the moments of tension yesterday in front of the Turin police headquarters, where a group of people belonging to the area of ​​autonomy and social centers attacked a police car to prevent the transfer of a foreign citizen, who had been reported during the night because he was caught daubing offensive graffiti on an underpass on the outskirts of the Piedmontese capital, to a repatriation centre. One officer was injured.

Mattarella solidarity with law enforcement, the words of Piantedosi

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella called the Chief of Police to be informed of what happened and to express solidarity with the officers of the patrol attacked in Turin. Reaffirming trust and closeness towards the Police, he reported the Quirinale.

“I am outraged by the very serious attack on a State Police vehicle this afternoon in the center of Turin. This unacceptable act of violence is symptomatic of the climate of poison and suspicion to which the police forces and in particular the State Police, to whom I extend my solidarity and closeness”, declared the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi. “As Minister of the Interior – added Piantedosi – I will do my utmost in every office to affirm the dignity and honor of workers and servants of the State who daily, even putting their personal safety at risk, contribute to affirming the values ​​of freedom and democracy in our country”.

Batons on students in Pisa, mobile department manager transferred from Florence

Meanwhile, less than a week after the beatings of students in Pisa and Florence, there has been a change in the top ranks of the police. According to Adnkronos, Silvia Conti, manager of the Mobile Department of Florence, has been transferred to another position. According to what was known by security sources, the change had already been planned before the demonstration in Pisa in which the clashes occurred. Conti did not have an operational role in the management of public order in Pisa: the manager of the mobile department organizes men and vehicles in the department headquarters and sends them to the location of the demonstration, but the teams are then entrusted to the official of the local police station who manages public order.