“After Covid in Italy, burnout still remains a real emergency among anesthesiologists and resuscitators. Fatigue, tiredness and human limits have been the subject of extensive research by the Siaarti Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care and also in the international field, which underlines how the perioperative setting of the emergency area involves an alteration of the performance of us professionals”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Andrea Cortegiani, head of the scientific committee of Siaarti, underway in Rome at the La Nuvola congress center in Eur.

Therefore, once the health emergency is over, the state of physical and mental discomfort that some resuscitation anesthetists report some time after the explosion of Covid is still worrying. “The concept of tiredness is much broader, that is to say a difference between the potential of the professional and the workload that he is called upon to manage – underlines Cortegiani – This entails the risk of a potential alteration of the quality of assistance and it is an institutional, personal and corporate obligation to find the right balance between all these phenomena to allow the anesthetist to perform optimally in order to guarantee patient safety as always”.