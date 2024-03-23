A book that tells the story of two brothers, an artist and an intellectual, who, crossing history at different points, often find themselves very close, attracted by intimate and unexpected similarities, by a bond destined to overcome time and its end. A book that also reveals the story of a nostalgia, a loss and a city. AND' 'Corso Trieste' (The Ship of Theseus) by Piotta, stage name of Tommaso Zanello, which will be presented tomorrow at 1pm in Rome, in the Sala AuditoriumArte, of the Auditorium Parco della Musicain viale Pietro De Coubertin 30, by the director of AdnKronos, Davide Desario, in the presence of the author. Entrance is free upon reservation.

At the center of the story, arrived on shelves at the same time as the release of the new album 'Na notte infame', there are Fabio and Tommaso two brothers. Between them a distance of ten years which means everything. Two lives that run parallel, against the backdrop of a Rome that is always the same and always changing: electrified, violent, nocturnal, domestic, languid. Fabio is a teenager in the 70s, when terrorism and political struggle vitalize and corrode the younger minds, in a melee with the institutions, with previous generations, with the future, with the utopias that crumble under the blows of repression, of heroin, of deaths – too many deaths, on all fronts.

Tommaso, a teenager, would become one later, in those 80s and 90s which gathered a collective need for respite, transforming it into a form of private swamp: politics gives way to entertainment, rebellion fades into depression, the spread of HIV and of a new international order sanction the 'end of history' and the loss of a common imagination. Fabio moves away from Rome and then returns, seeking answers to a political and cultural crisis that is becoming increasingly spiritual in the Far West and the Far East, while Tommaso's life is progressively revolutionized by the discovery of rap and hip-hop music. hop. From a usual and reassuring family reality, from a neighborhood lived like a home, from a high school deeply linked to an often distant, very rich bourgeoisie, Tommaso finds himself catapulted into a wider world, that of social centers and independent radios, of alternative scene and stages throughout Italy. Thus Piotta was born, but the story of his success is another story.