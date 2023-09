The police say they received sightings of a person moving around with a gun in Korso at 2:20 p.m.

Police has caught a person walking around with a firearm in Vantaa’s Korso, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police in the message service X (formerly Twitter.)

There is no “current” danger to outsiders.