Rai has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Director of Analysis, Paolo Corsini, following the statements made by the latter to Atreju. We learn this from Rai circles.

The same sources point out a deep irritation at the inappropriate statements made by Pino Insegno's manager on the conduct of the 'L'Eredità' programme. Just as on the 7th floor we are surprised by the declarations made freely on social media referring to 'Report', because “no one – it is noted – has ever thought of suspending the episode broadcast this evening”.