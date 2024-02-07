Grillo jr, another accusation of violence for his friend Corsiglia: trial requested for lifting the top of a 19 year old in a nightclub

The Genoa prosecutor's office has requested the indictment of Francesco Corsiglia, friend of Ciro Grillo and accused with him in Tempio Pausania in the sexual assault trial, for the alleged sexual violence that occurred last summer in the Ligurian capital. Corsiglia, defended by the lawyer Gennaro Velle, is accused of minor violence. In recent weeks, the public prosecutor Federico Panichi had interviewed two people who were present that evening in the nightclub where the incident occurred.

Corsiglia himself had released spontaneous statements. The boy, according to what was reconstructed by the police, had lifted the top of a 19-year-old girl while she was dancing in a club on Corso Italia, the seaside promenade of the Genoese nightlife. After her gesture, the young woman allegedly slapped him in the middle of the track. The young man is on trial for an alleged rape that occurred in July 2019 in Sardinia, together with Grillo jr, Edoardo Capitta and Vittorio Lauria.

The victim is a 21-year-old Italian-Norwegian student. As regards the Genoese affair, Corsiglia was in Liguria for three days in July. “After tearing my dress he begged me not to report him, telling me that he would be in big trouble because he already had problems. But what he had done seemed too serious to me and so I immediately formalized the complaint” the young Genoese girl told the police . Now the judge will have to schedule the hearing.