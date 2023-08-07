The anti-terrorist courts in Paris have opened an investigation based on the latest statement from the Corsican National Liberation Front (FLNC), a terrorist group that survives in Corsica despite the fact that in 2014 it announced its intention to lay down its arms. This organization has claimed responsibility in its text, published by the newspaper ‘Corse Matin’, for sixteen attacks committed against French interests, but the investigations are also related to the threats that the violent launch against French institutions and ‘collaborationists’ on the island.

Corsica has been experiencing a situation of maximum tension since on March 21, 2022, the terrorist Yvan Colonna –in prison for killing the island’s prefect Jean-Claude Erignac in 1998– was assassinated by a jihadist inmate. The independence movement organized massive protest campaigns in which serious disturbances also took place. Macron’s government began a series of talks with the Corsican parties to analyze the status of Corsica within the French territorial organization. These contacts are blocked today.

A priest prays before the image of the terrorist Yvan Colonna, murdered in prison by a jihadist.



AFP







The FLNC, created in 1974, is the group that has survived the internal struggles between Corsican terrorists, in which fifteen people were murdered. Their main target has been French interests on the island, from banks to official institutions. Despite their announcements to lay down their arms, they have extended their actions to the burning of second homes of citizens of the metropolis. So far this year, the courts have opened fifty investigations for the attacks with incendiary devices against these chalets.

car of a policeman



The new FLNC statement acknowledges sixteen attacks against banks, residences and the private car of a riot police officer. The letter rejects political talks with Paris; calls for the creation of a pro-independence front and is plagued with threats. The terrorists, in this sense, call for “active resistance” against the French “settlers” and charge against the “collaborators” of Corsica “who are selling their land and their soul to the highest bidder.”

The FLNC also refers to the wave of attacks against Christian religious symbols that the island has experienced. While nationalist parties have attributed these sabotages to an extension to Corsica of Paris’ problems with Muslim radicals, the terrorist group believes they are the work of the extreme right.