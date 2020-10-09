There was a big problem for the Corsican clementine producers. The Covid-19 epidemic has complicated the harvests, ensured by a workforce mainly made up of Moroccan seasonal workers, prevented from coming by health restrictions. After months of meetings, the producers finally obtained the green light from the authorities and chartered five planes from the company Transavia, with a capacity of 189 passengers each. The first landing is scheduled in Bastia (Haute-Corse), Friday, October 9, before other flights expected on the 13, 16, 21 and 28 of the month.

In total, some 900 workers will join the farms as part of the “regular introduction of labor”, a figure down slightly compared to other years (1,200). Corsican clementine is to date the only sector in France to have set up such a system. Already this summer, Germany had set up an airlift to transport Romanian workers to its asparagus fields, for the harvest from April to June. “We were inspired by this protocol to write our own”, specifies to franceinfo Simon-Pierre Fazi, president of the AOP Fruits de Corse, “by integrating of course the French specificities”.

While seasonal workers generally take the boat, employers have chosen the plane, which is more flexible. These direct flights between Casablanca and Bastia make it possible above all to avoid a stopover in Marseille, where seasonal workers board a second ship for the Isle of Beauty. The planes were filled on the basis of “homogeneous groups”, depending on the destination farm, “in order to compartmentalize and seal” employees and limit the risks, specifies to franceinfo François Ravier, prefect of Haute-Corse.

The total cost of outbound freight, estimated at 500,000 euros, is borne by farmers using the system. In recent months, producers have first had to write a sanitary protocol, which has been validated by the ARS, before obtaining the green light from the interministerial committee in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s office. The final agreement was reached on September 23, explains Simon-Pierre Fazi, while the reservation with Transavia expired two days later.

Seasonal workers will have to undergo numerous medical examinations, before and during their stay. On boarding, first of all, everyone must present a PCR test of less than 72 hours. Rebelote in Bastia, with a test at the Corsican airport. Reception and sampling, scheduled not to exceed three hours, are provided in three hangars, with the support of interpreters and the provision of translated guides on health procedures. The seasonal workers then borrow a chartered bus for the occasion, which takes them to the various farms participating in the operation.

Once at their destination, seasonal workers must remain isolated for seven days in the usual accommodation located on the farms. They will be tested again at the end of this period. “The first week, therefore, it is the producers who have to do the shopping for the seasonal workers”, specifies the prefect of Haute-Corse, François Ravier. As a precautionary measure, places are provided in accommodation structures, in order to isolate any people who test positive. Finally, as provided by Moroccan law, they will still have to provide a negative PCR test result before they can return to the country.

In total, 72 of the 160 producers on the island use the device. “These are especially the largest employers, which represent 80% of the production volume”, specifies Simon-Pierre Fazi. Each year, Corsica produces 300,000 tonnes of these citrus fruits between November and December. Part of the harvest can begin as early as mid-October for the early varieties, which represent around 10% of the total. Two thirds of the employees will work for three months, during harvest time, and a third also participate in pruning, which brings the contract to five months.

As every year, job offers for the harvest season are published on the Pôle Emploi website, a legal obligation before being able to obtain the possibility of calling on foreign workers in sectors in tension. But like every year, the salaries are too low to attract a local workforce. “There would have been no clementine harvest without foreign labor”, summarizes the prefect of Haute-Corse, François Ravier, who recalls that the sector also generates more than 500 direct and indirect local jobs.

This green light from the Moroccan and French authorities was therefore vital for the sector. Beyond the net financial loss, a blank year would have entailed a double economic and agronomic risk. “The lack of production would have led to a lack of confidence vis-à-vis the usual distributors”, explains the prefect. “On the other hand, when the clementines fall naturally, without collecting, the harvest is much worse the following year.” These clementine employees are therefore essential in more than one way.