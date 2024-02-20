Let's hope that Macron understands the gaffe and does not deploy the military at the border…





Sensational gaffe by the Italian government, which will certainly not please France Emmanuel Macron.

On the website https://www.fascicolosanitario.gov.it/ – essential for citizens to check their data on the health situation – Corsica also appears among the Italian regions.

Maybe we missed something, in the last few hours did Giorgia Meloni send the Army to take back the French Island? Mystery.

So much so that the well-known doctor is the one who jokes about Fabebook Nino Cartabellotta, president and founder of GIMBE, point of reference during the Covid pandemic.

