Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento (Corsan) informed that it decided to disaffiliate from the Brazilian Association of State Sanitation Companies (Aesbe) and that it will apply to join the National Association and Union of Private Concessionaires of Public Water and Sewage Services (Abcon Sindcon). Sabesp and Copasa, sanitation companies from São Paulo and Minas Gerais, respectively, have already announced their disaffiliation with Aesbe.

The movements took place after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed two decrees that updated the regulations of the Marco Legal do Saneamento. With the changes, the federal government paves the way for state-owned companies to continue operating water and sewage services without bidding, through so-called program contracts – breaking one of the fundamentals of the law sanctioned in 2020.

When asking for the disaffiliation of Aesbe, Sabesp, for example, stated that the association is aligned with political instruments and goes against the necessary legal security for the sector, being inconsistent with the progress of sanitation in Brazil. According to a statement from the government of São Paulo, Sabesp “prizes efficiency and governance to provide investments in sanitation, whether private or public”.

The new regulations also received criticism from private companies for changing rules that were established in the law, which could create legal uncertainty and hinder investments in the sector. Today, sanitation is mostly provided by state public companies. The objective of the new framework is precisely to increase competition and improve the quality of the infrastructure.