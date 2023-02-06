The Mauris development studio has launched the demos Of Corsairs Legacy on Steam, a pirate RPG which is actually the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean. We say in fact not only because it has many similar aspects, but because the development team is largely made up of people who worked on that game, whose experience they have taken over, also looking at the Sea Dogs series. Consider that the 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean game was supposed to be called Sea Dogs 2: Tales of a Sea Hawk. Then Disney bought the rights and attached it to his franchise, even though the story was completely different (now you know why).

Corsairs Legacy will therefore be a pirate RPG a open worldwith a strong narrative component, which hopefully will make fans of the genre happy… and disappointed by Skull and Bones, which despite not being released yet isn’t getting much talk of itself.

Corsairs Legacy page on Steam (from which to download the demo).

We read the history and the main features of Corsairs Legacy:

The year is 1689. Captain Blood’s odyssey has come to an end: a legendary privateer has taken over the position of governor of Jamaica. The Caribbean needs new heroes – notorious adventurers who will set sail under the black flag on a perilous journey and Spanish gold, becoming the scourge of tropical islands!

Jack Rackham had no intention of becoming a pirate, the life of a smuggler suited him. Unfortunately, during another cargo delivery, he entered a series of events that would change his life forever.

Dive into the historical pirate life simulator in the carefully recreated setting of the Caribbean region in the late 17th century. The project is based on a land-based RPG mode in which you control the main character and a mode in which you control a sailboat. Take the helm and see what adventures await you.

Take part in an exciting story that connects historical facts with the world of the book “Captain Blood: His Odyssey”.The story of the game is set on an island called Barbados shortly after the events of the original books.

A wide variety of blades and cannons were created on the basis of well-preserved historical samples, museum pieces and their replicas. Royal prototypes also formed the basis of ships, fortifications and cannons.

During the careful study of all the models that the development team undertook, we consulted with historians. The project also tries to get as close as possible to the economy of the time while keeping the game balanced.

Game features: