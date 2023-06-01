Microids and the developers of Fishing Catctus Studio announced today Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean, the reboot of the adventure and strategy series set in the world of pirates. It will be available during the course of 2024 For PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was accompanied by some images, which you can view in the gallery below.

In Corsairs – Battle of the Caribbean players will sail the waters of the Caribbean, with the aim of building a powerful fleet of pirates to face enemies head on and get their hands on their loot, representing France, Denmark, United Kingdom, Spain or Holland.

According to the details known at the moment, the game combines the tactical combat with management oriented gameplay. Compared to the original Corsairs: Conquest at Sea, the trading mechanics have been overhauled and updated to encourage the player to intelligently manage his fleet and defend his trading positions, with the ability to upgrade his ship and access a system of treasure maps. The “boarding” mechanic has also been reworked and expanded to include various soldier classes and a captain who actually takes part in battle.

The game features five campaign modes (one per nation), as well as Adventure and Skirmish modes (quick mode) where players will face off against AI or be able to play with up to three other users via local and online multiplayer.