The brand new is officially presented CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Editionthis is the first laptop dedicated to gaming and streaming and relies, as the name suggests, on AMD Ryzen processors, in particular the new 6000 series.

This new laptop is surprisingly thin, only 19.8mm thick, for a device with such power; under the body we find the AMD Ryzen 9 6900 HS processor, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, accompanied by the AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics card.

A concentrate of power that will allow you to play and stream on your PC, thanks also to the cooling system Advanced compact with a vapor chamber to dissipate heat evenly, allowing you to lower temperatures with a thinner profile than traditional cooling methods.

The display is a 16 ″ IPS with QHD + resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz, perfect for making the most of the dedicated AMD GPU, it is also equipped with FreeSync Premium technology.

Matthew Hsu, SVP & GM, System BU at CORSAIR, said: “We knew we had to launch something new and different on the market. With our unique position in the industry, we have been able to tap into the best of what CORSAIR has to offer, from award-winning components to extensive software integration, to create a laptop that no one else could have imagined.“.

Corsair VOYAGER a1600 AMD ADVANTAGE EDITION: Features for streamers and gamers

There are some features and features designed ad hoc for streamers and gamers, in fact we find ten customizable S-keys through the Elgato Stream Deck software that will allow you to access certain functions or software and more in an easier and faster way. There is also a webcam capable of recording in Full HD quality at 30 fps, as well as a system of 4 directional microphones with cancellation of ambient noise.

Gamers will instead appreciate the keyboard equipped with Cherry MX switches with ultra-low profile, with mechanical precision and RGB backlighting for each key thanks to the ultra-bright and energy-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs managed by CORSAIR iCUE software.

The variety of ports concludes the picture, including two USB 4.0 enabled for Thunderbolt 3 and a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port capable of satisfying the most varied needs.

Below I leave you a summary table with the Technical specifications of the two models presented:

SKU CN-9000003-XX CN-9000004-XX CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8-core / 16-thread 4.4GHz + AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core / 16-thread 4.8GHz + GPU Radeon RX 6800M Screen 16.0 “, 16:10, 2560 × 1600, 240 Hz Integrated MUX switch Yup Memory unit 2 x 16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 2 x 32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage unit 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Full length, ultra-low profile CHERRY MX mechanical switches (in combination with half-height key membrane) Webcam 1080p30 S keys 10 Stream Deck shortcut keys plus arrow control Doors 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt 3 enabled, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack Wifi 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Operating system Windows 11 Home Drums 6410 mAh, 99 Wh Dimensions and weight 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg ADVISED PRICE $ 2,699.99 2999.99 USD

As for the availability and prices in Italy of the Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD ADVANTAGE EDITION, the company has not yet disclosed them, but we will know more in the coming weeks, in the meantime you can visit the official site for more information about it.