The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless It’s a gaming mouse that not only looks great but also looks like it was at a wedding reception! If you are an MMO or MOBA player and you are looking for a faithful companion for your digital adventures, then it might be time to consider this technology giant, which puts in the palm of your hand a “pie” of options that will be difficult to give up.

Designed for the digital world

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless he certainly doesn’t need to be asked twice when it comes to getting noticed: With its large dimensions (119.23 mm long, 73.48 mm wide and 42.17 mm high), this mouse is practically a conference center for your fingers. It’s like having a small sofa for your hand: comfortable, cozy and perfect for gaming marathons that last longer than an entire Netflix series.

The matte finish is elegant, the plastics are soft in the areas that are touched most often, the 12 side buttons on the other hand are rigid and ready for every need. The design is made for a palm grip (palm-grip), and there’s also a groove for your ring finger, complete with a triangle texture, perfect for always having a tactile feeling. The Corsair logo on the back lights up and can be customized via iCUE (Corsair’s famous program).

The famous side panel with 12 programmable buttons can be adjusted to perfectly fit your hand thanks to a hex key (a simple torx screwdriver) which makes you feel a bit like a NASA engineer: the possibility of moving this panel is undoubtedly interesting but let’s say that it is not the best in terms of comfort and that It would have been nice to include in the box a key to allow this movement, after all not everyone has that type of screwdriver at home.

Ready for war

Let’s talk about performance now, because the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless is not just a beautiful object but a real machine designed for war. It is equipped with the optical sensor Marksman which boasts a sensitivity of 26,000 DPI. Now, if you’re wondering what this magic number means, imagine being able to track the flight of a hummingbird while sniping in your favorite games. The sensor also offers a maximum speed of 650 IPS and can support up to 50 G of lateral acceleration. In short, it is ready to follow you wherever you want to go, with the precision of an engineer.

The main buttons use optical switches, which are not only cheetah-fast but also durable. The click is satisfying, a melody that echoes around the room as you make decisive actions in your games, although it must be said that it takes some getting used to: the click response is so sensitive compared to other commercial mice that the first few days you have to “make friends” with it. Once you get past this initial phase, we guarantee that it will be impossible to do without it. From this, it is clear that the soul of the mouse is Corsair as it is very reminiscent of the feel of a keyboard. K95 Rapid Firewho has been a playmate and writing companion of mine for years.

In terms of connectivity, this mouse offers options for all tastes: 2.4GHz wireless for near-zero latency, Bluetooth 4.2 for those who love freedom and USB-C cable for those nostalgic for the cable. The battery lasts up to 120 hours in wireless mode (the crazy thing is that we forgot to charge it several times because it lasts so long), enough time to face the last boss and save the world before having to reload.

iCue, and you go to dominate

The software iCue 5 is the headquarters of customization: to really make your work Scimitar Elite Wirelessyou’ll have to spend some time programming those 12 side buttons. It’s like studying your character build, but with your game settings: you have to find the perfect configuration to get the most out of your mouse. is the headquarters of customization: to really make your workyou’ll have to spend some time programming those 12 side buttons. It’s like studying your character build, but with your game settings: you have to find the perfect configuration to get the most out of your mouse.

iCue 5 lets you program keys, Customize RGB lightingAnd adjust DPI with pixel-perfect precision. But beware, programming all those buttons can make you feel like a tech whiz, so don’t be surprised if you start using phrases like “Now I can rule the world!”

Simply perfect

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless is a fantastic ally for those who like to have an arsenal of controls at their fingertips (or fingers). It’s just big enough, bold and full of featureskind of like that wacky character everyone loves in role-playing games. However, if you have smaller hands, you might find that operating this mouse is a bit like trying to hug a bear: challenging, but somehow rewarding.

If you’re looking for a mouse that can take on even the most epic challenges and support you with its solidity and performance, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless could be your new best friend. In terms of price, we are around €150.00 and I must say that the price, although not cheap, is well below that of competitors’ mice of the same level, highlighting once again how Corsair has a quality/price ratio that is always in favour of the customer.

Also worthy of note are the side plastics, glossy in this case, which allow you to rest your thumb and have a firm grip when not using the side buttons. Objectively it is not designed for left-handed peopleas you can’t move the keypad, nor change its shape, but what can you do? Nobody’s perfect!