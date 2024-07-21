When you find yourself assembling a gaming PC, one of the fundamental accessories is undoubtedly the mouse, which must guarantee excellent performance. In light of this, Amazon Italy has decided to offer you the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless Mouse on offer at all-time low with an excellent 32% offwith more than 40 euros of savings compared to the median price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.
The Corsair Scimitar Elite wireless mouse is available on Amazon for only 99.99 eurosagainst the 146.22 euros of the median price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can benefit from the Prime service to guarantee free home delivery.
Corsair Mouse: Your Best Ally for Gaming
The Corsair mouse has a good 16 programmable buttons: you will therefore have the possibility to assign all the actions to each single button, so as to always have them within reach. The autonomy is really excellent in this case, with a total duration equal to 150 hours with a single charging cycle of just 90 minutes.
Thanks to Corsair Marksman 26,000 DPI optical sensor aiming is more precise than ever, making it particularly effective in online multiplayer titles. Not to mention the Slipstream Wireless technology which reduces input lag to the bone, reaching less than 1 millisecond.
