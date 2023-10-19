Corsair Platform:6, the sophisticated modular desk designed for gamers and content creators, is finally available: let’s find out all the details and prices.

Corsair launched today Platform:6the interesting modular desk created in collaboration with Elgato, designed to meet all the needs of players, content creators and professionals from every sector. The price? We start from €1,178.60. Announced in August, Platform:6 is the result of CORSAIR’s commitment to providing world-class products, combining first choice materials, quality finishes, high customization and several very useful features. Platform:6 is not just a desk, but a space where you can give vent to your creativity and passions. Platform:6 is already available in three pre-configured models on the website and at authorized retailers. Additionally, CORSAIR offers an online tool to configure your custom desk, with many options to choose from.

Versions and features Platform:6 shows up in two versions: with fixed or adjustable height, the latter equipped with two electric motors and an LED controller with two memories. The surface is available in black laminate or dark walnut rubberwood. Optional desk extensions expand the Platform:6's already large surface area by 33% and feature side panels for better organization. With a surface of over 180 cm, Platform:6 offers ample space for your PC and accessories, and thanks to the integrated CORSAIR RapidRoute system for organizing cables, tools for positioning them and a hidden internal compartment, it eliminates any excess clutter, creating a clean environment , essential and suitable for any activity. The USB Type-A and Type-C mobile charging power strips are compatible with all types of devices, large or small. On the back of the desk is the modular system on tracks, which allows you to mount various accessories for meetings or live streaming, such as cameras, lights and microphones. The system uses a universal aluminum T-channel bar, which fits hundreds of other brands of mounts and accessories. Additionally, the Platform:6 includes two monitor arms that attach to the track, which can hold up to two 32-inch monitors (or one 34-inch ultrawide monitor).