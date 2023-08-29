If you are looking for an SSD for PC and PS5, go no further because right now you can find one Corsair MP600 PRO 2TB SSD through aAmazon Italy offer. The reported discount compared to the recent lowest price is €53.06, or 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is 173.05€. The current price is the all-time low via the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Corsair MP600 PRO 2TB SSD it is officially compatible with PC and PS5. The sequential read speed is up to 7,100MB/s while the sequential write speed is up to 6,800MB/s. This model also includes a pre-installed low profile heatsink. Measures ‎8 x 2.3 x 1.1 cm.