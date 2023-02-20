Are you looking for a high performance SSD for your latest workstation or gaming? The Corsair MP600 could be for you, especially now that it’s on offer on Amazon and you can buy it at €105.54 instead of the price list €159.99, with a 34% discount and a final price that will save you around €10 compared to the lowest price reached on the platform in recent weeks. But let’s see the characteristics of this ssd.

Corsair MP600: why buy it

The Corsair MP600 in question mounts 3D TLC NAND memories and has a total capacity of 1TBthanks to compatibility with the PCIe 4.0 standard, it is able to guarantee high performance both in writing and in reading, in particular the manufacturer declares a speed in reading up to 4,950 MB/swhile in writing peaks of 4,250 MB/s are reached.

Corsair offers a 5-year warranty for this SSD, furthermore from the specifications we find a TBW value equal to 1800, therefore it is a product designed to last over time even with intense use. The form factor is classic m.2 2280 compatible with almost all of the motherboards in circulation, it also comes with a heatsink already mounted which allows you to keep the temperatures lower during use.

In case of special space requirements, the heatsink can still be removed, but the operating temperatures will naturally be higher.