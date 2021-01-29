Corsair MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO and MP600 PRO Hydro X are one more example of the Corsair’s ambitious bet on PCIe Gen4 SSDs and, more importantly, for making this storage media format accessible to more types of users. And it is that among the products presented today we find both units designed to offer maximum performance, as well as others that, without being a top of the range, do allow new users to access this technology at a very affordable price.

For all three units, Corsair has opted for the M.2 2280 form factor, meaning that its size is 22 millimeters wide by 80 millimeters deep, and both Corsair MP600 CORE and MP600 PRO also use the same system of dissipation, unlike the Pro Hydro X model which, as its name already indicates, has a liquid cooling system. Additionally, Corsair has also introduced the XM2 cooling block for M.2 2280 drives.

Corsair MP600 CORE

With storage capacities of 1, 2 and 4 terabytes, Corsair MP600 CORE is a proposal that seeks the balance between performance and price. The one terabyte unit offers a reading speed of up to 4,700 megabytes per second, while in writing it is topped at 1,950 MB / s. In the two and four terabyte models, the reading speed goes up to 4,950 megabytes per second, while in the writing they offer a cap of 3,700 and 3,950 MB / s respectively.

As for the durability of the Corsair MP600 CORE it is 225, 450 and 900 terabytes of writing for the models of one, two and four terabytes respectively. To ensure that durability, they are equipped with a large surface aluminum heatsink.

Corsair MP 600 CORE in its three sizes can already be purchased, both on the Corsair website and in its dealer network, and their recommended prices are 159.99, 319.99 and 654.99 euros for the one, two models and four terabytes respectively. You can find more information here.

Corsair MP600 PRO

If Corsair MP600 CORE is a great entry point to this storage technology, with MP600 PRO we see that the manufacturer has wanted to put the focus on performance, even if that means that their prices are somewhat higher. At the moment there are versions of one and two terabytes, and soon a version of four terabytes will arrive on the market.

The two MP600 PRO units already available offer the same performance in read operations: up to 7,000 megabytes per secondNot so in writing, where the one terabyte model offers a speed of 5,500 MB / s, and that goes up to 6,550 in the two terabyte model. Regarding its useful life, you will have to multiply the capacity of the unit by 700 to obtain that value: 700 teras for the 1 TB and 1,400 for the two.

Corsair MP600 PRO in one and two terabytes are already available on the market for a recommended price of 229.99 and 449.99 euros respectively. You can buy them and find more information in his web page. There is no specific date for the arrival of the four-terabyte model, but according to Corsair it will be soon.

Corsair MP600 PRO Hydro X

As you may have already guessed, this unit is actually a Corsair MP600 Pro, specifically the two-terabyte model, but instead of having a passive copper heatsink equips a Hydro X Series XM2 cooling block integrated, which is connected to the refrigeration circuit of the system in which it is to be installed. Its recommended price is 469.99 euros and you can find more information here.

And for those users who already have a 2280 form factor M.2 SSD, the XM2 cooling block is also available separately, for a recommended price of 39.90 euros. You can find it and expand information here.