Have you ever used mice and realized that they were heavy, imprecise and generally not very suitable for the game or work you are doing on your PC? Well forget all this: Corsair M75 Air Wireless it weighs only 60 grams, yet inside it is full of technology, has a simple but intriguing design, and is perfect for those looking for a product suitable for every situation (even if generally designed for modern FPS). Here is a taste of our experience through this review.

Designed to win

The idea behind the Corsair M75 Air Wireless is the search for a mouse that is “transparent” and natural to use, like a cutlass that becomes an extension of a buccaneer’s arm on the deck of a ship! Conceptually, Corsair engineers have structured a symmetrical product, free of aesthetic frills: for example, there is not even any lighting LEDs for the logo, which is instead shiny and placed at the back.

Built with the most severe rigor in terms of robustness, the Corsair M75 Air Wireless places the player at the center of the action trying to stand out with its strengths, namely its compactness and his lightnesswhich make it theeffective weapon on the playing field. After all, we are talking about a mouse produced mainly for FPS gaming, so precision and speed are fundamental elements for a similar product.

The mouse is therefore symmetrical, built specifically to allow both right- and left-handed people to benefit from all the technology that the company wanted to include in this product. Even the choice of buttons and their position is not left to chance and has been developed listening to the main gamers Top Tier in the world.

Technically precise

Going deeper, we can tell you that with Corsair M75 Air Wireless via iCUE (the famous Corsair product management program), you will be able to best set up your mouse, with available a maximum of 26000 DPI substantially infinite). For those less familiar with these numbers, we can say that generally a gaming professional plays in a range that varies from 800 to 1600 DPIbut if you are a real geek you can set a higher level depending on the case.

The mouse supports up to 50g of accelerationequipped with the highly precise laser system CORSAIR MARKSMAN, specifically designed to capture every single movement of the mouse, emphasizing a rapid re-centering of the pointer once the maneuver is finished. The mouse has a non-mechanical design of the left and right buttons: this leads to greater click sensitivity as well as the absence of bounces, thus avoiding insertions of phantom clicks during the game.

The presence of Bluetooth module with technology no-lag SLIPSTREAM It’s a really good idea, considering that it doesn’t feel like you’re looking at a “wireless” product at all precision of Corsair M75 Air Wireless is record-breaking in any situation. However, you will be able to play in wired mode with USB Type C for which a fast charge is possible 75 minutes can put the mouse back on track from zero to 100% autonomy; the latter settles at an average of 100 hours of use without ever having to recharge, it depends on how you manage the details of the product.

Corsair M75 Air Wireless in a nutshell

So let’s get to the crux of the matter: the Corsair M75 Air Wireless is a winning product when used in its reference sector. It’s not a “cool” mouse with LEDs that move and change color, it is a “sports” product in the strict sense of the term. Let’s make a simple and clear parallel: There exists Ferrari, the Italian sports car par excellence, consequently there are several models from this company; the generally sportier model of the group is defined with the wording Stablefor the Ford is the wording Performancefor the Nissan And Nismo and for the BMW it is division M.

The sports divisions of these brands they focus on the essentialergo, getting into an M-class BMW, designed for the track, you will not find a car radio or air conditioning and the seat may not be adjustable, but fixed, because it is connected directly to the car chassis. The Corsair M75 Air Wireless does the same thing: it is not a product full of visible features, but it is the winning weapon for competing at the highest level, realizing the concept of Less is More who actually wins in the sports field.

Of course, the exit price It’s not the cheapestwe are talking about a product that is listed arrives in Europe for €149.99 but as specified above, we are talking about a professional product, aimed at the public who is looking for the ideal tool for their e-sports career, without any frills but with lots and lots of substance. From the point of view of those looking for a product for a “nice” workstation we are light years behind, but for professionals it is the perfect product.