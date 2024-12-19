Corsair has just launched its flagship chair, the TC 500 Luxe model (450 euros), a novelty destined to become an original gift this Christmas, and not only for video game fans, but also for any concerned computer user. for the ergonomics of its furniture. The offer of this type of products is increasingly broader, but with models generally cut from the same cloth. In this competitive environment, finding differential features requires focusing on finishes, materials, design and peculiarities.

In the product test it is worth noting that this editor – 1.80 meters tall and 80 kilos – has found qualities that are not abundant in this market segment, starting with the spaciousness of the space, which avoids the feeling of understanding of other models, both for the design of the seat and the backrest.

The robustness of the frame is appreciated thanks to its steel skeleton, along with well-finished welds. The chair includes padding and a comfortable and fairly easy to clean fabric, in black, dark green or creamy white. It also has a small cushion for the head, with the peculiarity that it is attached to the backrest using a magnet system.

The dimensions of this TC500 are generous: It is designed for users with a maximum height of 188 cm and a weight of 120 kg; The height and width of the backrest is 80cm x 55cm and the side ears are more open than usual in the sector, which results in a feeling of spaciousness. The seat, 50 cm deep and 59 cm wide, it more than meets the demands for which it is designed.

The armrests allow you to direct them in height, width, inclination and direction, covered with firm padding, but soft enough so that after hours of use the upper extremities do not suffer. The lumbar system is also commendable, since the TS500 LUXE has an internal roller to orient the chair up and forward, to adapt to the needs of each one.

Unlike other brands and models, which use portable cushions, Corsair prefers to leave them fixed so as not to have to continually reposition said padding. The base is supported by five wheels, to guarantee stability, waiting for manufacturers to one day dare to incorporate a brake in this furniture. Finally, the assembly system is very simple, requiring just two minutes.