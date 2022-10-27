If you are a fan of ultra-light gaming mice, you cannot miss the Corsair Katar series of mice. With this line of his, and in particular with this latest one Katar Elite WirelessCorsair aimed to create high-performance mice suitable for all types of players, but which were not absolutely heavy to handle and with which you can safely play even for hours without ever straining your hand or wrist excessively.

Minimal in design

The Katar Elite Wireless it is an extremely simple mouse in its design and lines. Corsair has in fact focused on something aesthetically linear, creating a device without too many drawings or unnecessarily elongated lines. This mouse is characterized, it can be said, by a single oval that encloses the whole and which makes it very elegant. In addition, with its 69 grams of weight, you will feel like you can move your hand freely, almost holding nothing between your fingers.

Despite this, however, the quality of the body is decidedly solid and the plastics used have nothing to envy to the generally more resistant materials. Furthermore, everything is completed by two programmable side buttons, and by a single one, placed behind the wheel, which will be used to manage and modify the PPE. You can be extremely precise, given that each click will correspond to a variation of only 100 DPI (provided that no personal “checkpoints” have been set).

Maximum in yield

Thanks to its conformation, and the position of the various additional buttons, this mouse is perfect for those who have a claw grip, or one in which the grip is mainly done with the fingertips. It makes it a little more uncomfortable in case you tend to put your entire palm on your hand instead, but it’s still something you might get used to.

Precision is the strong point of this Katar Elite Wireless. In fact, despite the high speed at which you can move it under your wrist, the pointer will never be dragged excessively. This is not only thanks to the sensor that can reach i 26,000 DPIbut also, and above all to the connection, bluetooth or wireless, which is excellent and never creates problems of any kind.

Super responsive connectivity

As you all already know, the main doubt during the purchase in the choice between wireless mouse and wired mouse is always decided by the quality of the connection. Wireless mice are incredibly more comfortable and practical, but wired mice are much more responsive. To remedy the various “defects” that may be encountered, you can opt for a device with a connectivity of high qualitybut this often leads to having to choose between significantly higher prices.

With this Katar Elite Wireless, Corsair managed to find a good compromise. This is thanks above all to its Slipstream technology, proprietary of the American house, which allows to have a truly exceptional signal stability. All this despite this technology being in 4.2 instead of 5.0, a really interesting discovery.

The qualities of the Splistream can be considered mainly 4: the Hyperpolling at 2000 Hz, which will allow you to take advantage of a latency of less than 1 ms, the IFS (Intelligent Frequency Shift), which will allow the same mouse to find the best wireless channel for being able to connect, the ability to connect multiple devices at the same time, and the huge range at which the mouse can connect to your device.

ICUE software and final thoughts

As a last point we want to talk to you about the iCUE software, a Corsair home program, which will allow you to manage all your devices and products at the same time. Furthermore, thanks to this you can also assign the various programmable keys, calibrate devices and DPI, manage the lighting effects and obviously update the various drivers.

In conclusion we can consider this Katar Elite Wireless a great product. A mouse that manages to combine in an excellent way a good solidity both hardware and software, to a simple and elegant design. Definitely a product to keep an eye on if you are considering changing your gaming peripherals.