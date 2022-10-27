In the last few weeks we have had a chance to try the brand new Corsair Katar Elite Wirelessa gaming mouse designed for those who love light devices, in fact it weighs only 69 grams and promises high-level performance.

In addition to the mouse, we also had the opportunity to try a new mat launched by Corsair together with the mouse, namely the MM700 RGB Extended 3XL, although I must say that calling it a mat is not exactly correct, but I’ll explain why to you briefly later.

Returning to the mouse, we put it to the test and in this review I’ll tell you how it behaved, but let’s start from the basics, talking about what we find inside the box and the design.

Unboxing and design

The Corsair Katar Elite Wireless arrives in the classic Corsair box with black and yellow colors, inside we find simply the mouse and the USB-A to USB-C cable, also stored in a special compartment on the bottom of the mouse there is the USB dongle for wireless connection.

The design of this mouse is as simple as it is effective, at first glance it looks like a mouse like any other, but in reality with a deeper look you can see the small details that improve its usability, such as the side surface with parts in relief. which increase grip and help you have more control.

The mouse can be adapted to all the most common grips (palm, claw and fingertip) but given the shape it adapts best to the palm grip and even better to the claw gripin fact, the back is raised with respect to the front keys and is therefore designed to ensure comfort when you go to rest the palm of your hand.

On the left button we find the writing Katar which I must say gives an extra touch of personality in an elegant and fine way. The left and right buttons take advantage of OMRON mechanical switches, tested for 60 million clicks. The wheel has a soft rubber coating and the scroll is graduated to ensure greater precision.

We then find the DPI button present in the lower central area between the left and right buttons and finally the two side buttons, positioned so as to be easily accessible, and even in this case I find that they are designed for a claw type grip.

On the lower part there is instead a three-position switch that allows you to switch to wireless or Bluetooth mode by moving it respectively downwards or towards the other, while the mouse turns off when the switch is in the central position (if you do not connect the cable). The USB-C type input has been positioned on the front and therefore allows use even during charging or in any case in wired mode.

Lightweight and performing

One of the main features of this mouse is definitely the low weight of only 69 gramsfor those who prefer light devices this is definitely a game changer and I must say that it is a real pleasure to use this device in everyday life and during gaming sessions.

The sensor mounted on the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless is a Corsair MARKSMAN made in collaboration with PixArt, this sensor supports a maximum of 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking and acceleration up to 50G.

Corsair promises high level performance and high accuracy, and I must say that this sensor does not disappoint. I have used it as my main mouse for the last two weeks both for everyday use but above all for gaming, putting it to the test in video games like Valorant and Overwatch 2, and I have not noticed any problems whatsoever. The movement of the pointer is fluid and precise, there have never been any jamming or lag due to the connection and the tracking was perfect.

The mechanical switches also do a great job and clicks are recorded precisely and without delay. The side buttons are easily accessible but a little dancers, in short, they are not perfectly set but seem to have a minimum of play that in any case does not affect their functionality.

The connection to the PC can take place in 3 modeswired via the supplied cable, wireless via the supplied dongle which supports Slipstream Wireless technology and finally with Bluetooth.

I put a strain on the wireless connection, and I must say that I did not miss the wired connection even during the most intense gaming sessions. The most demanding gamers can still resort to the cable, while for those who want a device with high autonomy the best choice remains the Bluetooth connection.

On the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless could not miss thergb lighting, the company has opted for lighting in a non-invasive area and I would say that it was the right choice. Basically the affected area is that of the Corsair logo, we also find a led under the DPI button which is used to give information to the user immediately:

If the USB cable is connected and the LED is green, the mouse has a high percentage of charge, while if the green is pulsating it is charging

If you go to remove the cable while the lower selector is set on wireless or Bluetooth mode, the LED turns green, orange or red (respectively high, medium and low charge) to indicate the battery status

When the switch is made to wireless mode, the LED turns solid white to indicate that the connection has been made, while it pulses in case of disconnection

In Bluetooth mode, the LED is solid blue when the connection has been made, pulses white and blue when the connection skips, or quickly alternates these same colors during pairing

If you want you can also turn off the lighting.

Through the iCue software it is possible to proceed with the customization of the RGB lighting, choosing the color and one of the effects present (there are practically all the most common), and with the key functionality customization.

The procedure for assigning macros and functions to the various keys is very useful both in terms of gaming and productivity; once you understand how iCue works, the process is quick and painless, the possibilities are many and it should be able to satisfy every need. If desired, it is possible to save the customizations directly on the memory present in the mouseso as to keep them stored and be able to use them even if iCue is not started on your PC.

You can also manage the options relating to the polling rate, settable from a minimum of 125Hz / 8 ms up to a maximum of 2000 Hz / 0.5 ms, and to the DPI, adjustable from a minimum value of 100 to a maximum of 26,000, with a resolution equal to 1, i.e. the intermediate adjustment steps vary by a single unit, thus allowing the user to also select 101, 102 and so on up to the maximum value.

The Corsair Katar Elite Wireless integrates a lithium polymer battery that according to the company can guarantee up to 60 hours of use with the 2.4 GHz slispstream wireless connection and 110 hours in Bluetooth mode, keeping the RGB off. I mostly used the mouse with RGB turned on and the duration did not differ much from the values ​​indicated.

MM700 RGB Extended 3XL “mat”

As anticipated, we also tested the new Corsair mat, it is a really huge model able to cover practically the entire surface of most desks, it is also equipped with RGB LEDs along all edges and there is also a small USB hub which allows you to connect two USB devices in total comfort without having to resort to additional devices on the desk, thus keeping the workstation clean and tidy.

The fabric of this mat allows you to use the mouse with absolute precision and at the same time to offer a support surface to practically all the peripherals of your workstation. The lower surface, on the other hand, creates friction with the support surface and prevents the mat from sliding.

Honestly considering the size it seems like an oversized choice for most users, but in case of very wide and deep desks it could be a good choice.

Conclusions on the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless

The price of the Corsair Katar Elite Wireless is € 79.99, therefore we are talking about a device that is placed in the medium-high range of the market and the performance is in line with this range. There is certainly room for improvement, but Corsair has done a really great job on this mouse.