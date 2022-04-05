Are you looking for a gaming keyboard for your desk and maybe you don’t want it to take up much space? There Corsair K65 RGB Mini can definitely be for you, especially now that it is on offer on Amazon and you can save almost € 50 on the list price.

With the current promotion running, you can get your Corsair K65 RGB Mini in one day via Amazon shipping and pay for it € 81.29 instead of € 129.99, an excellent discounted price of € 48.70, equal to 37% of the full price. But let’s see what this Corsair device has to offer.

Why buy the Corsair K65 RGB Mini keyboard

The 60% layout of the Corsair K65 RGB Mini makes it perfect for those from gaming where you want to have more space for mice and other accessories on the desk, perhaps because the latter is not very large and you want to optimize everything to the maximum.

It is a mechanical keyboard with switch Cherry MX Redlinear switches that are much loved by gamers, but which are also easily used for writing, moreover compared to other solutions often adopted by gaming peripherals, such as blue switches, they are certainly more silent.

This Corsair keyboard also has the Italian layout, it seems like a small thing but those who know this field know that many gaming keyboards actually adopt US or UK layouts, so this can be an added value not to be overlooked.

Obviously present the inevitable RGB lighting, also the keycaps have a side print that allows access to a set of integrated advanced features, such as lighting controls, profiles, multimedia content, macros and more.

In short, it is a very valid product and at the current price it is even more interesting, so if you are interested in buying the Corsair K65 RGB Mini I advise you not to wait too long because the price could soon rise again.