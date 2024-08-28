The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT Wired Membrane Keyboard. The promotion is -38% compared to the lowest recent price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via this link.
The lowest recent price is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. In addition, the keyboard is back on sale after a few days of unavailability, so it is a good opportunity to buy it. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT Keyboard Features
Corsair’s wired gaming keyboard features IP42 dust and liquid resistance. It has a Italian layout and works with PC, Mac, and Xbox. In addition to the regular keys, it has six macro keys with Elgato integration. There are also volume and media playback keys.
It also offers a Removable rubber wrist restwith a textured, non-slip surface. It then allows you to use CORSAIR iCUE software for full control of your computer’s RGB lighting, macros, and lighting synchronization.
#Corsair #K55 #RGB #PRO #Wired #Membrane #Keyboard #Lowest #Price #Amazon
Leave a Reply