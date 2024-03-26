Corsair is not new to offering many accessories and peripherals suitable for all economic ranges. To demonstrate this, we had the opportunity to get our hands, literally, on their new keyboard, the Corsair K55 Coreone membrane keyboard which, thanks to some of its peculiarities, has also proven to be an excellent product for gaming, in addition to having a very good quality/price ratio.

The unboxing of the product is very simple, as could be expected given that it is a single body inside the package, which presents itself totally eco friendlythanks to its being entirely made of cardboard, basic and elegant at the same timeand with two small paper leaflets inside.

The Corsair K55 Core in all its simple elegance

Corsair K55 Core, a keyboard for gaming and productivity

With the recommended price of 49.99 euros, the Corsair K55 Core is a wired keyboard, with the cable connected directly to the body of the peripheral and non-removable, ready to be used as soon as it is unpacked. The first things you notice about this new Corsair product is its elegance and compactness, as well as the presence of the numeric keypad, especially excellent for those who intend to use the keyboard also for productivityand 6 buttons with multimedia functions, located in the upper right part.

We said “compact” because the dimensions of the Corsair K55 Core are 45 cm long, 14 cm wide and 3.5 cm high, for a total weight of approximately 750 grams. The layout on the keyboard is the ITA ISO and, as soon as it is connected, you can also admire the 10-sector lighting. The plays of light offered by the Corsair K55 Core are 5, selectable by pressing the FN key and numbers from 1 to 5and vary from intermittent lighting, through a slight wave movement, up to the fixed color chosen by us from the 8 available.

Furthermore, via one of the multimedia keys, it will also be possible set the intensity of this lightingand through Corsair's iCUE software, we can ensure that a user-preset lighting profile remains in the keyboard's internal memory.

Speaking of materials, as mentioned above, the Corsair K55 Core is a soft membrane keyboard, with a very elegant plastic body, with two tilting rubberized feet on the base, to avoid unwanted slipping and make the body of the device more stable. In reality there is not much else to say about it, other than that the tactile sensation, both while playing but also during productivity, provides the user with a lot of positive feedback.

Previously we said that the Corsair K55 Core is also designed for gaming, and Corsair itself took care of demonstrating this fact, providing this product with a polling rate of 1,000Hz, a factor that allows the player to only have a latency of one millisecond. To be clear, this is the same value used in products of a much higher range and cost than the K55 core.

There Corsair K55 Core has 110 keys in total, taking into account the multimedia ones; and precisely the latter are the addition that is not necessary but which, once you start using them, you can no longer do without, especially for their practicality. These keys allow you to quickly adjust the volume, increasing or decreasing it, activate the “mute” and start and stop videos and various multimedia files.

Among other things, the Corsair K55 Core is splash-proof

Ultimately, after testing it a lot, the Corsair K55 Core she proved herself up to the task in every situation, both in productivity and in gaming, although the most demanding players will certainly notice the lack of dedicated macro keys, while casual players will be able to enjoy the excellent latency of one millisecond. The keyboard lighting it is pleasant and suitable for any type of lightingdespite the “only” 10 zones, and the multimedia controls, a convenience that you will hardly want to give up.