We have come to this gentlemen, a brand that has always been synonymous with quality: Corsair, which produces an entry level product, suitable for everyone and with a decidedly low cost, but which has a dizzyingly high quality. We are talking about the protagonist of this review, the K55 Corea keyboard that was able to positively surprise us with several details which we did not expect and which pleasantly surprised us.

First impact

The Corsair K55 Core comes in its own box, wrapped in very thin paper. The feeling of unboxing it is already premium baseddespite the fact that we are faced with a “price” product, i.e. undoubtedly aimed at an unpretentious user and focused on spending rather than on yield.

Corsair immediately makes things clear: K55 Core is always a member of the “crew” of web privateersso don't expect any drops in quality despite the price (you can find it at less than €50 on the market). The keyboard is entirely made of plastic, very light and convenient even for quick transport: at the top, above the keypad, it has a button to change the lighting condition on the fly, allowing us to choose up to 4 lighting intensities (including the fifth, which is completely off).

Just above we find a padlock logo button: is used for block the use of the “Windows” key, in order to stem any problems while playing or working. Once we get past the classic info LEDs, we find 4 buttons for media controlwhether this is dedicated to the volume or play/pause for our started programs: a thoughtfulness of an undoubtedly more premium product compared to this price range but which Corsair has nevertheless included.

Visually it is compact, and when turned off the keyboard doesn't seem “anything exceptional”: turning it on the music changes completely. The keys seem to “float” on a practical LED pad, fully customizable with iCUE softwareof which you will now know the infinite facets of customization.

Technically

Below the Corsair's DNA and knowledge flow through the K55 Corewhich involved the use of the membrane rather than the typical mechanics of high-end keyboards: let's be honest, the mechanical sensation is fabulous but we must say, for the record and tactile feeling, that this K55 Core doesn't make you regret it in the slightest the absence of that feature.

Indeed, the soft keys allow for fluid and precise writing (the review you are reading was written with her), the lighting is perfect and, using it, you discover that it is waterproof: of course if you dunk it in a bathtub it will stop, but if you dunk it in a full glass up to 300 ml should he inadvertently hit her, nothing will happen to her. Undoubtedly a high-end protection feature that you do not expect on this product.

Amazing

Corsair K55 Core is a small market miracle: we have been active in the sector for 11 years, counting this, and if they had told us that we could review a similar product today, we would not have believed it five years ago. K55 Core is a fantastic productespecially if we think about the price and the high quality it conveys while working or playing with it.

Is there any flaw? Yesno one is perfect: the dimensions are perhaps a little smaller, for example when compared to the “big sister” Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT we realize that there is a difference in size equal to 25/30%. This means that if you are used to large keyboards, you will have to get used to it here to avoid pressing so many keys simultaneously.

The USB cable is rubber, not fiber sheathed, we expected that but maybe a little extra tape wouldn't have hurt. The Corsair logo on the right directional arrows does not light upToo bad, we would have liked it. In essence, the defects that the K55 Core has are minimal and they do not directly affect the overall quality of the product.