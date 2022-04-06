Corsair presented a cooling kit for CPU of type customizedwhich allows you to dedicate yourself to custom cooling on a PC with an extra gear both in terms of performance and aesthetics.

These are the two new models of the well-known line Hydro X Seriesthat is Corsair iCUE XH303i RGB PRO And Corsair iCUE XH305i RGB PROwhich offer in a single solution all the components necessary to assemble a cooling system: from waterblocks to the pump / radiator combination, passing through pipes and fittings.

Available in both black and white versions, XH303i RGB PRO and XH305i RGB PRO include an XC7 RGB PRO water block, compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200 and AMD AM4 processors, equipped with 110 micro-fins and a nickel-plated copper plate that ensure a reduction of the operating temperature for the processor.

Corsair XH305i RGB PRO mounted in a case

XH303i RGB PRO is designed for compact systems, uses a compact XD3 RGB pump / tank combined system, equipped with a PWM DDC pump, and is accompanied by three SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology to concentrate the air flow and increase the heat exchange with the radiator.

The H305i RGB PRO kit, on the other hand, offers a more generous XD5 RGB pump / tank combination system and also includes three elegant QL120 RGB fans, each equipped with 34 RGB LEDs.

Both kits include a liter of XL8 ​​Performance coolant, clear and premixed, and an iCUE controller for optimal and automated management of fan, pump and RGB lighting speed.





Corsair H305i RGB PRO

Corsair also unveiled the Hydro X Series XM2 water block, also available in black or white: compatible with M.2 SSDs (2280 format), the XM2 can be easily connected to any cooling system thanks to two threaded fittings with standard G1 / 4 “.

You can therefore finally include your SSD drive within your cooling system in a totally white configuration, reducing its temperature and thermal throttling. Inside the package of an MP600 PRO XT Hydro X Edition SSD, the XM2 water block is also pre-installed on a CORSAIR SSD.