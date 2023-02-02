There are fundamentals that often go unnoticed: in a car, the speed is managed by the gearbox of the car, but often people think only of power and aesthetics, while for films we sometimes focus on the protagonist when, however, all the supporting actors become vital for the progress of the plot. The same thing we can think about the dissipation in computers, cross and delight of many enthusiasts which, if exploited well, could increase the performance of your machine. Speaking of heatsinks, and continuing our coverage of Corsair products, we tested the heatsink AiO kit extensively Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix XT H150iin strictly white color (like our case).

What are we talking about?

When we talk about the cooler, we are talking about a liquid cooling system designed for the very powerful CPU: this one Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix XT H150i for all intents and purposes it offers high performance and fits on Intel or AMD processors. We tried it on one Ryzen 7 3700Xand the assembly was really simple: in fact, inside the package we find various adapters useful for being able to autonomously set this cooling system in a very short time.

To accompany the system positioned above the CPU we find a trio of fans Corsair AF RGB Elite PWMcapable of producing an incredible flow of air without making too much noise, using the AirGuide technology to quickly cool the liquid, so as to disperse the heat.

To conclude the package, the inevitable RGB which you can manage via the iCUE software, which will allow you to choose which style to give to the color of your liquid cooling (and which, if coordinated with the other lights of the case, gives a truly spectacular effect). All this makes it even more in the white color, since all the colors bounce between the various internal walls producing a luminous game capable of catching your eye every time you see your home.

The experience

Once installed, compatibility with the software was almost immediate: through the various items within iCUE, we were able to adjust the light effects of the pump, of the fans, and a third function capable of setting precise factory settings, so that if there was no connection with the software, it would not return to the default lighting. While the options are truly endless, what really got us hooked was what comes next.

In fact, having passed to the management of the actual cooling, we were able to fix the pump and the fans, in order to give a certain functioning to the whole. As for the pump, we have three different settings you can use: Performancewhich takes it to the max, Quiet which brings it to a minimum, while the standard is the Balanced, which balances noise and function. As for the fans, there is the possibility to manage them from a minimum of 550 RPM up to 2,100 RPM.

While the practical workings of liquid cooling are vital, it has to be said that features like dynamic in-game lights are really interesting to discover: capable of synchronizing with certain games, this feature will give your case and what’s inside within a tone close to that of the game, dynamically changing according to the scene. The new Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix XT will be available for sale in various versions: the one we tested is the H150i, sold for €266.90.