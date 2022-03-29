We have already seen many companies propose solutions for computer cases that presented themselves with an interesting look and various features, but recently, Corsair has gone further. We are talking about a leading company in the technology sector that has already had the opportunity to bring homes with a design that is simply impossible not to recognize into the homes of consumers, integrating everything into the particularly positive software ecosystem every time. iCUE. This is also the case with the Corsair iCUE 5000T white we want to talk about in this review, a device that has however exceeded what has been seen to date, and that pushes the company’s idea of ​​wanting to create a product that is truly without limitations, ready to make every player happy.

A case without compromise

What we are dealing with is a computer case that comes without any kind of limitation, and with an introductory price that is anything but accessible, it wants to demonstrate its best. From the moment you proceed with the unboxing, you realize that you are not handling a medium or low-end device, which in fact has the opportunity to remember its importance with every little detail, and with an outsize quality of materials. . From when you look at the disassembled device, it is easy to notice the presence of convenient systems for assembly, of RGB LEDs ready to give life to the jeweland of metal used simply different from the offer of the competition, able to have its quality recognized even without having to touch it.

We find a gem that as regards the RGB has very little to complain about users, since it offers with the simple basic configuration a total of 160 LEDsall already correctly connected to make assembly quick. These are present on each side of the product with specific compartments that let the light escape, and which make the final effect simply superlative to admire. After proceeding with the assembly phase of any machine, it is impossible that the final effect does not end up striking.

As the name suggests a product designed to take advantage of Corsair software, the white iCUE 5000T we are talking about in this review allows you to adjust every single light present to adapt it to your ecosystem, with the specific objective of obtaining the result that is most desired, thus opting for a different intensity of lights, colors and effects. The company’s 3 LL120 RGB fans, already on the market, then present a total of more 48 LEDs already correctly connected. All that remains is to proceed with the insertion of additional ones, in case it is necessary, which can also be connected to the controller already present in the package and therefore included in the price.

Unrivaled aesthetics and features

It is also possible to opt for two 320 mm radiators, which therefore makes it possible to mount for example also three fans in the upper part, although it is obviously good to insert one in the back for the output of heat. The company does not also limit the possibility of inserting additional ones in the lower part, above the power supply correctly covered to isolate the heat, but it must be said that in reality everything should not be necessary.

With a very elegant mesh panel on the frontand with materials designed to measure, you immediately realize how with any configuration you want to proceed it is not difficult to obtain an excellent effect as regards the airflow, and that you are dealing with a device designed therefore for keep your components well cool, creating air recirculation without obstacles from the materials used as happens in other cases.

Although the absence of a fourth fan in the front part already included, with all kinds of possibilities for what concerns the mid-tower configurations, the white Corsair iCUE 5000T case (also available in black color) detailed in this review is therefore a gem not to be missed in case you want to focus on a high-end configuration. Obviously, given the premium price perfectly in line with what is offered, it is good to aim for the device only if you want to obtain specific quality effects and a visually satisfying result, connected to the company’s ecosystem through iCUE.