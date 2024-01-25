Corsair HS80 MAX it's a headset multipurpose with a strong tied accent to gaming: they undoubtedly shine for their minimalist and essential design, as Corsair has accustomed us to over the years. These headphones are available in Gray and White colors, and make gaming and listening to music at an excellent level. Let's find out in this review how the Corsair HS80 MAX behave “on the head”.

Design and Hardware

Basically we find a Bluetooth antenna to connect our HS80 MAX to any device, be it a console PS5/PS4 or an Xbox of any generation you want, but know that it is on PC who give their all! On the left they present a practical microphone equipped with an active LED: when you lower the bar, the microphone will activate, while will go in “mute” when you raise it vertically. This feature is very useful, especially when you experience a gaming or work session with other people around, it being understood that the microphone is directional and has a Built-in Noise Cancellation (NVIDIA Broadcast)to ensure that those listening to you on the other side only hear your voice.

To the touch we find i pavilions made of high quality plastic, with the classic Corsair LED logo customizable via iCUE. The main headband is made of aluminium, light and resistant, in fact during long gaming sessions the headphones will never weigh you down. The earcups are covered in memory foam, for a perfect feeling of lightness.

On the left side we will control the audio via a wheel and customizable buttons, and if we also consider the double communication channel (very useful for those who connect the smartphone and other products such as the PC via Bluetooth) this makes the Corsair HS80 MAX an excellent tool in itself.

The element that surprised us the most completes everything: under the aluminum headband we find an adjustable elastic band, which is what will actually touch our head, making the experience of pressure on the head almost non-existent. It's difficult to make you imagine the sensation in words, but imagine having a soft pad on your head, instead of the classic plastic or metal covered with leather, which is rigid and uncomfortable most of the time.

Sound and functions

Corsair HS80 MAX does not ask for or allow compromises: everything is there, and everything works damn well! The battery lasts 65 hours in continuous mode, time increases a little if using iCUE you completely turn off the side LEDs, in just 15 minutes He is able to recharge the battery for the next 6 hours of sessionFurthermore, it is possible to set an automatic shutdown when the headphones do not receive any sound for a period of time chosen by you.

By iCUE you can also create your own SoundID by setting the personal choice of equalization on this profile, if you are not a technician, don't worry: iCUE will offer you various profiles, and these will already be perfect from the start.

There HS80 MAX supports certified system Dolby Atmos, and trust us when we tell you that the experience is crazy, both in game and while watching a movie. This technology really allows you to hear every sound and every direction: just think that it is a system for sound bar and systems for cinema rooms, enclosed in two personal pavilions it is like being at the center of the game/film you are experiencing.

You will never go back

Corsair HS80 MAX are the perfect headphones for gaming, for listening to music and enjoying a good film. Basically it's like not having them in your head and, what reigns supreme is undoubtedly the sound that the headphones reproduce masterfully.

Difficult to find better on the market for this price range: excellent in hardware, rich in technology and in general it takes a moment to get used to all its functions, difficult to go back once you've tried it.