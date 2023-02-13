There isn’t just one answer to the needs of a gamer, especially today when, with the advance of technology and performance, every person tries to find his comfort zone within products capable of fit the style, the requested design and even the title played. Headphones are no less, an object that for some years has begun to evolve trying to make itself suitable for the most particular needs. Because in the end, having overcome the need to make increasingly larger smartphones, mice with more and more buttons and headphones with giant earpads and heavy internal hardware, we always end up re-adapting and finding valid alternatives such as smaller smartphones for those who don’t want them giants , mice with a few keys for those who don’t need them, and headphones capable of being light and comfortable, but performing and powerful, like the Corsair HS65 Wirelesswhich we have tried and which we will talk about in this one review.

Specifications

Practically speaking, the Corsair HS65 Wireless are gaming headphones capable of connecting to devices through the 2.4GHz wireless low latency (thanks to a USB stick), via Bluetooth and are compatible with the technology Dolby Surround 7.1 on PC and Mac. But what really amazes is the construction: equipped with 50mm neodymium drivers, you immediately understand how these headphones are light. To help, a lightweight aluminum skeleton, capable of reinforcing without adding to the total weight. For the pavilions instead, we find memory foam able to adapt to our ears, so as not to tire us. All this finds its place in a product that weighs only 275 grams.

The 50mm neodymium drivers manage a frequency ranging between 20Hz and 20,000Hz, so as to guarantee coverage of the total necessary audio range, in order to hear every little sound. Added to all this is technology Dolby Surround 7.1, capable of bringing an enveloping sound. Speaking of wireless for a moment, the low latency technology allows you to enjoy a delay-free, clean and functional audio (be it with wireless or with Bluetooth 5.2), allowing you to get to a distance of 15 meters. If all this wasn’t enough, these Corsair HS65 Wireless I’m able to charge in just 15 minutes for a session of up to 6 hours, and a full charge will allow you to play it for 24 hours straight.

A great headset can also be seen from the microphone, and in this case the Corsair HS65 Wireless has a system flip-to-mute now loved by every Corsair headset owner, and an omnidirectional microphone capable of picking up your voice, so as to make it clean and precise. Closing everything is the Sonarworks software based on SoundID technology, which will allow you to better manage the technical settings of the headphones, in a very easy way.

The experience

The box that brought the headphones to the editorial office contained, in addition to the product itself, also a USB dongles and a cable for charging – connected to the computer, the headphones were recognized immediately and it was pure quality from there. Using the Corsair HS65 Wireless requires less effort than a classic gaming headset, thanks to the memory foam that adapts the set to your head and the light weight that won’t weigh on longer sessions.

The flip-to-mute remains extremely reliable, which allows you to change in a few seconds, and the controls on the headset are really easy to reach to be able to change some settings quickly. You must certainly like a wireless headset, considering that those who use technical hardware that require cables or other will certainly have to opt for the wired version, but basic for those looking for an excellent product, but want to avoid having to put ice packs on the neck after having played your favorite game for hours, then you are certainly looking for these headphones.

In terms of size and whatnot, headphones they fit well even larger than average heads, without falling into the lateral pressure that inexorably leads to migraines, and the microphone remains stationary in position without moving, which on other headphones causes enormous annoyance.