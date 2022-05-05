Corsair has decided to revamp its headphone catalog with 4 new modelsfrom today we will find on the market the new Corsair HS65 Surround, the HS80 RGB USB, the HS55 Surround and the HS55 Stereo.

The headphones are similar to each other, but differ in some features and functionality. Specifically, the Corsair HS65 Surround boast an exceptionally light structure that allows you to wear it effortlessly even during the longest and most demanding sessions. The soft ones leatherette pavilions with memory foam padding they are covered with a lightweight fabric that guarantees maximum comfort, while the adjustable headband fits comfortably on the head. In addition, the aluminum structure also recalled in the design of the mesh grid pavilions, guarantees the necessary resistance to withstand years of gaming sessions and makes the headset an ideal complement for any station.

This model is equipped with a 3.5 mm connector, but a USB adapter is also provided, so that you can access a complete audio customization on both PC and Mac through the support of Dolby Audio protocols. An interesting novelty is the Sonarworks SoundID technology, which allows you to create an ideal audio profile through an intuitive and quick evaluation of each user’s preferences through the use of sample audio clips. The final result therefore allows to obtain an extremely personalized experience, comparable to the quality of professional headphones, but at a much lower price.

Through the USB connection of the Corsair HS65 Surround you can also take advantage of the Dolby Surround 7.1 audio, much appreciated by gamers who want to completely immerse themselves in the game. Putting aside the USB adapter, the Corsair HS65 Surround will have full compatibility with all other platforms that take advantage of the 3.5 mm jack, such as PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to 50mm high quality custom neodymium audio drivers, you can enjoy exceptional sonic clarity, with an audio spectrum that allows you to capture every single detail of the battlefield on any device. As if that weren’t enough, a omnidirectional microphone reproduces the voice with extreme clarity, with the practical flip-to-mute function and the volume control integrated on the pavilion.

Below I leave you a summary screen that compares the characteristics of the various models announced.

HS80 RGB USB HS65 SURROUND HS55 SURROUND HS55 STEREO SoundID X YUP X X 3.5mm connection X YUP YUP YUP USB connection YUP YES, VIA ADAPTER YES, VIA ADAPTER X Dolby Surround 7.1 audio on PC YUP YUP YUP X Omnidirectional microphone YUP YUP YUP YUP Flip-to-Mute function YUP YUP YUP YUP 50mm Neodymium Driver YUP YUP YUP YUP Memory foam ear pads YUP YUP YUP YUP Flexible headband YUP X X X RGB YUP X X X 24bit / 96kHz high resolution YUP YES, VIA ADAPTER YES, VIA ADAPTER X MSRP € 129.99 € 89.99 € 79.99 € 69.99

The Corsair HS65 Surround, HS 80 RGB USB, HS55 Surround and HS55 Stereo they are all available from today at the prices indicated in the table above.