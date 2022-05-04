CORSAIR makes a very important announcement, introducing the new liquid coolers that will make any gamer out there wow. The company, leader in the sector of PC components, especially those aimed at the videogame sector, has given life to the new line of cooling systems all-in-one. The design is quite minimalist, but it manages to unleash all its potential; turn out to be compatible with Intel and AMD sockets latest generation, so they are also included in the package LGA 1700 and AM5 models, but not only. Created to meet the most frenetic gamer, they are equipped with the new ones CORSAIR AF ELITE Series fans.

These new liquid CPU coolers for H100i RGB ELITE, H115i RGB ELITE and H150i RBG ELITE provide a cooling performance that borders on excellence, combining low temperatures with fairly heavy computer stress loads. Nothing will stop him from keeping the CPU at optimum levels, even when the going gets tough. They do not only meet the platform on which they will be installed, but also the user, ensuring quick and easy assembly. Especially since they can also be installed without tools, thanks to the convenient position of the power supply USB Type-C.

But what are the other features? The new heatsinks will be on the market at CORSAIR’s authorized partners towards the second half of June.

CORSAIR aims to make the computer experience better

It is precisely what makes high-quality cooling possible the new AF ELITE PWM fans, obviously included in the product, which guarantee a rather powerful air flow and without creating disturbances through noise or the like. This was made possible thanks to the CORSAIR AirGuide technology and fluid dynamic bearing which manages to keep the fan noise to a minimum. The heatsinks on which the fans are installed, however, are able to keep the heat generated even by themselves; the air exchange of the radiator is continuous and this allows a long maintenance.

There are various sizes to choose from and, of course, you will need to check which one is right for you or not; the dimensions that will be put on the market are the following: 240 mm, 280 mm and 360 mm. Don’t worry though, because i 16 RGB LEDs they will also be clearly visible, where you can check them thanks to the CORSAIR iCUE software and synchronize colors according to your needs. As mentioned previously, however, the heatsinks are compatible with Intel and AMD sockets, guaranteeing the user the purchase independently of the components of their computer.

Remember, though, that you won’t need to buy a new bracket if you own an AM5for example, and that the 12th generation Intel Core models that are able to match perfectly with the new products are the following: LGA 1200, LGA 115x and LGA 2066. We refer you to official site from CORSAIR for the complete compatibility list.

Not just heatsinks, but fans too

Know that if you are more interested in fans than liquid heatsinks, you can also buy them separately; CORSAIR announced it, meeting the needs of the user. The fans in question are the new AF ELITE Series and will be put on sale at the exact same time as the dissipators: around mid-June. There will be two colors available (white or black) and the dimensions are around 120 mm and 140 mm. Obviously they have the technology mentioned in the previous paragraphs, without any distinction.

Let’s move on to the part that actually changes based on the product purchased; the heatsinks have a five-year warrantywhile the fans have a much shorter time frame: only two years. Both, however, possess active customer service and a network of global technical support signed CORSAIR. For the prices of each single product, however, we refer you to the company’s official website; you will find more information and a detailed list of the various authorized dealers or sales representatives.