The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a liquid CPU cooler, the CORSAIR H100 RGB. The reported discount is 22% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €114.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
CORSAIR H100 RGB, the features
CORSAIR H100 RGB is a All-in-one cooling system 240 mm with 29 individually adjustable RGB LEDs (13 on the pump head, 16 on the fan). The fan speed is up to 1,500 rpm, thanks to AirGuide technology.
Supports the CORSAIR iCUE software which lets you control and sync the cooler's RGB lighting with that of all iCUE-compatible devices (requires a CORSAIR iCUE RGB controller, sold separately).
