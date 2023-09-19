Through Amazon Italy an offer is available for a Corsair Force MP510 960GB SSD. The reported discount is approximately €35, or approximately 39% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amaozn is €88.49. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Corsair Force MP510 960GB SSD It offers a reading speed of up to 3,480 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 3,000 MB/s. Measures 0.36 x 2.18 x 8 cm. It is not compatible with PS5 according to official specifications.