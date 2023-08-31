The playmate, workmate or even a classic internet surfer is definitely the mouse: together with the keyboard, the two devices are vital in order to have a noteworthy and problem-free experience. But let’s not talk about simply owning them, but about what products of this type can offer. Among the mice that we have tried over time, there is one recently that immediately caught our attention: let’s talk about the Corsair Darkstara device equipped with 15 programmable buttons, including a lateral cluster of six buttons positioned with very high accessibility. Let’s find out in our review.

Specifications

Let’s start with the basics: the mouse in question has a optical sensor native from 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, 50G, which together with the 15 programmable buttons offers an approach that is useful for MMOs, but comfortable for any other experience. His drumsone of the longest-lived among devices of the same range, has a duration of approx 80 hourswhich is why even if you forget it turned on, you will still have no problems reusing it, without the need to connect it with the cable.

In terms of connectivity, the Corsair Darkstar mouse connects through a USB Dongles which guarantees the Slipstream Wireless connection (but is also compatible with Bluetooth). In this way, it is possible to have a connection between PC and mouse capable of guaranteeing a latency less than 1ms. To make everything even better, the system also takes care of it Corsair Quickstrikewhich guarantees no gaps between the primary mouse buttons and their optical switches, transforming each click into a rapid impulse that starts from the device and arrives at the PC.

Compatible with Corsair iCUE, through this software you can customize DPIthe colors of the lights RGB and the various buttons. You can also save up to 5 profiles on the mouse, so you can quickly switch between the settings you want.

The experience

fromergonomics unprecedented – suitable for any type of hand – this mouse manages to be comfortable even on long sessions. The six-button side cluster is configured to be really comfortable, and the textured grip ideally positioned to play longer reducing hand fatigue.

We thoroughly tested the Corsair Darkstar both playing various genres (FPS, MMO, MOBA, etc.) and exploiting it in everyday work, and if there is something that immediately shines about this product, it is its being versatile. Added to this is the series of buttons, capable of adapting to any eventuality but above all the ergonomics, which allows you to stay at the PC for hours without feeling hand fatigue.

Really aesthetically well positioned then the RGB lights, which if customized well can make this mouse a something gorgeous even just to look at, thanks also to the light effects that you can choose from the application.

The Corsair Darkstar mouse is available for €169.99, and you can find it at this link.