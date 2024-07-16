If you’re thinking of upgrading your build or assembling a new PC, Amazon’s Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to pick up a variety of components at very affordable prices. For example, the Corsair 4000D Airflow caseone of the most popular on the platform, is available with a 42% discount in black or white colors. If you are interested, you can access the offer at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price for this ATX case is 128.90 euros, while the promotional price reserved for Prime subscribers is 74.90 euroswith a price reduction of about 55 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Corsair 4000D Airflow Features
The Corsair 4000D Airflow is a mid-tower ATX PC case that is highly regarded for its Cooling capacityits compactness and excellent quality / price ratio, which make it perfect for a mid / high-end build. It has a temporary glass side panel that allows you to show off the components and RGB lighting and a steel front panel that ensures powerful airflow.
Includes two 120mm Corsair AirGuide fans and supports a total of up to six 120mm or four 140mm fans. It can accommodate radiators up to 360mm in the front and up to 280mm in the top.
