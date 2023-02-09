The way in which the corrupt see the wads of public money that they will take says a lot.

Since 2004, when the videos of the then Finance Secretary of the capital government, Gustavo Ponce Meléndez, gambled an ill-gotten fortune in Las Vegas, and the president of the Legislative Assembly, René Bejarano Martínez, packing bundles of thousands of dollars “donated ” by the businessman Carlos Ahumada, the corruption scandals in his environment have become the bad luck of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Although the cases of Pemexgate and Fox’s friends were probably more numerous, what happened to many of these progressive fellow travelers is more striking because they crow to be “different” but, by taking purity baths with dirty water, they prove to be worse.

In recent years, immoralities such as those carried out by the presidential family with the brothers Pío and Martín, cousin Felipa and the sumptuous gray house inhabited by her son José Ramón have been known, seasoned with recordings of telephone calls from legislators and Cuatroteist officials demanding bribes for public works contracts; photographs with criminals and, this week, the revelations on Televisa of two high-ranking achichincles of the eloquent Morenista governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, and a converted senator who deserted from the PRI.

The three getting up with lots of money from the state treasury, whose periodicity, amount and destination is unknown.

None of the above, however, competes in illegality, turbidity and amount with the deceptive 2017 trust that Morena disguised as support for victims of the earthquake, in which the machuchones of the immediate circle who would win the presidential election the following year (including his current private secretary).

That operation was dissected, documented and denounced by the INE as a blatant purchase of votes, but it was unanimously and lackeyly forgiven by the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary.

From the recent show of the Campechano circus, those involved argue the same as their co-religionists in the previous mishaps: they are victims of a “campaign” by “corrupt adversaries” to detract from the achievements of the 4T. It is, they say, mere “politicking” for “electoral” purposes.

It doesn’t surprise me so much anymore to hear of new corrupt caught with their hands in the bundles, but two things:

to) his false alibi that those bills were distributed among the needy, as argued by the Secretary of State Education, Raúl Pozos, and the head of the office of Layda Sansores, Armando Toledo, nor as Senator Rocío Adriana Abreu tries to justify himself, with what he says pay “taxes” (as if in Campeche there was no Ministry of Finance and anyone could do it in cash and not electronically), and

b) their looks: in the videos (available on the internet) it is worth paying less attention to the bills and more to the puny way they see the loot.

Identical to that of a hungry man when he has before him everything he can devour…