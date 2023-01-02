Corruption | The political immunity of two MEPs is being removed due to a corruption scandal

According to the sources of the AFP news agency, it is an Italian and a Belgian Euro representative.

European Speaker of Parliament Roberta Metsola has started urgent measures to remove the parliamentary immunity of two MEPs, the parliament says.

The actions are related to the corruption scandal connected to Qatar.

The Parliament did not reveal the names of the MEPs, but according to information obtained by the news agency AFP from Belgian official sources, they are Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella.

“At the request of the Belgian judicial authorities, I have started urgent measures to remove the immunity of two members of the European Parliament. There is no impunity, not for anyone,” Metsola wrote on Twitter.

Corruption scandal at the core is the dismissed former vice-president of the EU Parliament Eva Kaili. Kaili, who was arrested by the police, has been linked to suspicions that Qatar paid large bribes to influence EU policy.

In addition to Kail, Kail’s common-law partner, a former member of the European Parliament and an Italian lobbyist have also been arrested.

Kaili was fired from his position as deputy speaker last month due to a bribery scandal.