Liguria, left united against Toti. Large demonstration in Genoa to ask for his resignation

The “broad field” gathers at Genoa for a demonstration against the governor from the Liguria John All. The left asks the president to resign after the scandal that has overwhelmed him. Toti has been under house arrest since last May 7th on charges of corruption. The Court of Appeal also rejected the request to revoke the precautionary measure. The aim of the united left, from Thin to With you to Fratoianni-Bonelliis that of “free Liguria held hostage” and in fact launch a new offensive against Georgia’s government Melonsalso in view of the upcoming electoral appointments next autumn, which could, therefore, early voting in Liguria should also be added.

And precisely on the request of resignation the center-left coalition is lining up compactly, once again. “We need to vote. Now. Does Giovanni Toti or a million and a half Ligurians count more? – commented Ferruccio yesterday Sansaformer candidate for the presidency of the Region with a centre-left coalition, once again relaunching the need for early voting. A comment that within a few minutes found resonance in all the parties of the progressive camp, namely Democratic Party, 5 Star Movement and Green and Left Alliance. The date of circulates Thursday, July 18 for this big event in Genoa, but the approval of the Municipality is still missing and it is taking its time. Toti’s councilors: “It takes 15 days to obtain the authorizations“.