Corruption scandal in the European Parliament: The Belgian police arrested a total of five people, including Vice President Kaili. It’s probably about Qatar.

December 11 update at 1:53 p.m: In connection with the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, the Belgian judiciary has issued arrest warrants against four suspects. “They are accused of involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption,” prosecutors said.

Initially it remained open whether the arrested Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili part of it. Two other detainees were released by the examining magistrate. The scandal revolves around the suspicion that the Gulf state and soccer World Cup organizer Qatar tried to influence decisions of the EU Parliament with considerable sums of money and gifts.

“Criminal energy”: Barley railed against EU politicians on suspicion of corruption

December 11 update at 8:48 am: “Corruption is poison for democracy”: With these words, the SPD MEP Katarina Barley was irritated and disappointed about the Corruption scandal in the EU Parliament voiced. The parliament actually has strict rules for the work of lobbyists, stricter than most national parliaments, said Barley in the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

Corruption in the EU Parliament: “Only use the means of criminal law”

“But if criminal energy is really involved, then no code of conduct or duty of disclosure will help either. Then you can only use the means of criminal law,” said Barley, looking at the arrested Eva Kaili and four other suspects. This Sunday (December 11) the Belgian judiciary wants to decide whether the five remain in prison.

Corruption in the EU: Vice-President of Parliament suspended after arrest

Update from December 10, 10:20 p.m.: MEP Eva Kaili, arrested on corruption charges, has been suspended as Vice President of the European Parliament. Parliament President Roberta Metsola revoked the 44-year-old “with immediate effect all powers, duties and tasks” as her deputy, as a spokeswoman for Metsola announced on Saturday evening. Kaili and four other suspects were arrested in Brussels on Friday as part of investigations into a corruption scandal in the European Parliament.

Update from December 10, 2:38 p.m.: The Greek socialist party Pasok is urging the arrested Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, to give up her seat in the European Parliament. A member of the Greek Socialist Party told the AFP news agency in Athens on Saturday that “pressure is being exerted within the party to force Ms. Kaili to give up her seat in parliament”.

Qatar corruption scandal in the EU Parliament: Belgian police arrest Vice President

The Belgian police arrested Pasok member Kaili on Friday evening in her Brussels apartment on suspicion of corruption, in which the World Cup host country Qatar plays a central role. Four Italians had previously been arrested.

Among them is Kaili’s partner Francesco Giorgi, who is a parliamentary assistant for the Socialist Group in the European Parliament. Pier Antonio Panzeri, former Social Democrat MEP and current head of the non-governmental organization Fight Impunity, and the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Luca Visentini, were also arrested.

Corruption scandal shakes EU Parliament: expert believes in further revelations

Update from December 10, 2 p.m: A corruption scandal shakes the EU. In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA, Daniel Freund, head of the EU anti-corruption working group, fears that the investigations are not over yet – and calls for stricter lobbying rules.

December 10 update at 7:55 am: The corruption scandal in the EU Parliament is spreading. As it became known in the early hours of the morning, the Belgian police arrested a total of five people, including the Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili.

Corruption scandal in the EU Parliament: Vice President arrested

The Greek had already been expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (Pasok), on Friday evening. The Socialist Group in the European Parliament suspended Kaili’s membership with immediate effect. According to the Belgian public prosecutor’s office, there were 16 searches in the case on Friday. Five people were arrested. Kaili is one of 14 Vice-Presidents of Parliament.

The investigations are about a suspected criminal organization, attempted influence by a Gulf state and allegations of corruption and money laundering, the authority said. For several months, there have been suspicions that a Gulf state is trying to influence the political and economic decisions of the EU Parliament. According to media reports, it is Qatar. Substantial sums of money or gifts in kind are said to have been distributed to persons in Parliament who held a political or strategic position.

Arrests in the EU Parliament: Qatar is “a leader in labor rights

Kaili, who has now been arrested, gave a speech in the European Parliament on November 21 about the current World Cup in Qatar. In it, the 44-year-old politician described the sporting event as proof “that sports diplomacy can bring about historic change in a country whose reforms have inspired the Arab world”. Qatar is a “leader in labor rights”. The majority of MEPs, meanwhile, were much more critical. IPPEN.MEDIA was there at the time.

Corruption by Qatar? Arrests in the EU Parliament

Brussels – It is said to be about alleged efforts by the Gulf state of Qatar to “influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by paying considerable sums of money or giving significant gifts”: Four men were arrested in Belgium on Friday on suspicion of corruption. All those arrested are said to be Italian citizens or people of Italian descent. According to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, investigations are being carried out into “gang corruption and money laundering”.

Federal prosecutors confirmed the arrests but did not provide any further information about the suspects or their nationality. However, these are personalities who hold “an important political and/or strategic position” in Parliament. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for prosecuting organized crime and terrorism in Belgium.

Corruption by Qatar: 16 searches in Brussels

According to the information, a total of 16 searches took place in Brussels, one of the places of work of the European Parliament, on Friday. The police confiscated data carriers and mobile phones as well as cash in the amount of around 600,000 euros.

According to joint research by the French-language Belgian daily “Le Soir” and the Flemish-language weekly “Knack”, the accused former MEP is the Italian Social Democrat Pier Antonio Panzeri, who sat in Parliament from 2004 to 2019 and today runs the non-governmental organization (NGO) Fight Impunity, which opposes human rights abuses. A request from AFP about the investigation was initially unanswered by Fight Impunity.

According to “Le Soir” and “Knack”, a parliamentary employee and the chairman of another NGO were also arrested – as well as the Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the Italian Luca Visentini. The ITUC said on its website that the organization was “aware of the information disseminated in the press” but declined to comment “at this time”.

Corruption because of Qatar: French judiciary has been investigating for three years

Visentini spoke earlier this week about the situation of workers in Qatar in an interview published by AFP on Friday. In the conversation, he called in particular for “continuing to put pressure on the authorities and employers” in order to achieve better wages and more mobility at work.

NGOs accuse Qatar, where since mid-November the Soccer World Cup 2022 is taking place, for years flouting the human rights of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers from Asia and Africa. In response, Doha enacted labor law reforms. While these have been welcomed by unions, they continue to call for stricter enforcement of the new rules.

The French judiciary has also been investigating suspected corruption at a joint luncheon for French and Qatari representatives in the Elysée Palace in Paris at the end of 2010 for three years, which is said to have favored the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar shortly afterwards. (AFP)