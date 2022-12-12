Corruption Qatar, the judges: “Panzeri’s wife and daughter can be transferred to Belgium”

The Brescia Court of Appeal gives the go-ahead for the transfer of Antonio Panzeri’s wife and daughter to Belgium to the authorities who are investigating the case of corruption that has engulfed Brussels and the European institutions.

Maria Dolores Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri were arrested on Friday 9 December in the family home in Calusco d’Adda, in the province of Bergamo in execution of a European arrest warrant and then placed under house arrest.

“There appear to be no impediments to the delivery to Belgium”, writes judge Anna Dalla Libera in the provision validating the arrest of Maria Dolores Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri. The Brescia Court of Appeal, in collective composition, has set the hearing to discuss the delivery on December 19 for Colleoni and the day after for Silvia Panzeri, who, according to what was reported by theHandle“have not expressed their consent to be delivered and have not renounced the principle of specialty”.

The two women are accused of corruption, money laundering and criminal association for acts committed from 1 January 2021 to 8 December 2022 to favor Qatar and Morocco.