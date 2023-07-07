Forlì investigation, review cancels precautionary measure: Marcello Minenna is free again

Come back free the former director of the Customs Agency Marcello Minenna. The review court of Bologna today canceled the precautionary measure against him after the request presented by the defenders, the lawyers Gianluca Tognozzi and Roberto D’Atri. Minenna he ended up under house arrest on 22 June as part of an investigation by the Forlì prosecutor’s office.

