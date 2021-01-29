Sub-Saharan Africa is once again among the lowest-ranked regions in the fight against corruption, according to Transparency International. Widespread corruption that has direct repercussions on health, as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown. During the health crisis, acts of corruption were reported around the world, underlines The report organization and sub-Saharan Africa is unfortunately favorable ground for this malevolence. False PCR screening tests, fake drugs, overcharging for healthcare, misappropriation of food aid… There are many examples that show that corruption has no limits and does not spare emergency situations.

“Although corruption differs in terms of magnitude and scope by region, it has proven to be a universal obstacle to the effective fight against Covid-19” International transparency in his report

A failing health system

Still according to the Transparency International report on the Corruption Perception Index, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the fragility of health systems in Africa. Most countries lack the drugs and equipment, such as mechanical breathing apparatus, needed to treat severe cases. Reception capacity is very limited in the intensive care units of the majority of public hospitals. This glaring lack of resources is sometimes linked to the misappropriation of public investment funds essential to set up a health system worthy of the name.

“Corruption kills, as is the link between corruption and failures in health systems, access to care, or the development of public services” International transparency in his report

Fraud and embezzlement of public funds

During this pandemic, protests were held in many countries of the continent to denounce economic conditions, but also corruption and the misuse of emergency funds.

In South Africa, for example, an audit of expenditure related to Covid-19 revealed overcharging, fraud and corruption. In Nigeria, civil society organizations denounced reports of state stranglehold on drugs during the health crisis. In Zimbabwe, one of the poorest countries in the world, the distribution of food and humanitarian aid was restricted in some areas to supporters of the ruling party, as reported. Amnesty international (link in English).

Africa at the bottom of the ranking

Transparency International points out that it is very difficult to provide comprehensive and accurate data on corruption in a country and even less in corrupt countries. The organization, which publishes an annual ranking, uses opinion polls to try to assess levels of perception of corruption in the public sector. And the score is the lowest in Africa with an average of 32 on a scale of 1 to 100.

Three countries stand out positively: Seychelles (66), Botswana (60) and Cape Verde (58). At the bottom of the list are Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan, where the political and security situation is particularly volatile. The report also underlines the poor performance of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (16) which shows a clear setback in the fight against corruption.