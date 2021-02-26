D.he CSU politician Georg Nüßlein is suspending his position as deputy chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group due to the corruption investigation against him. The lawyer for the Swabian MP announced this on Friday.

The MP is under investigation, among other things, because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials in connection with the purchase of Corona respirators. Nüßlein’s lawyer said that his client did not consider the allegations to be justified. However, it is currently not foreseeable when Nüßlein “will be able to comment on details in the context of this apparently complex investigation”, emphasized attorney Gero Himmelsbach.

Searches on Thursday

The Public Prosecutor General in Munich had 13 objects searched in Germany and Liechtenstein on Thursday and seized evidence. The investigators did not provide any further information on Friday either. It is still unclear how long the evaluation of the seized documents will take, said Chief Public Prosecutor Klaus Ruhland. In addition to Nüßlein, there is a second accused in the proceedings, whose identity is unclear.

On Thursday morning, the Bundestag first lifted the immunity of the MP from Münsterhausen in the Günzburg district. Immediately afterwards, the searches of the Bundestag office in Nüßleins and his constituency office in Günzburg began. According to information from security circles, more than 30 officials from the State Criminal Police Office and tax investigation were involved in the searches in Bavaria alone.

Immediately after the searches, Nüßlein initially remained silent about the allegations. The CSU politician has been a member of the Bundestag since 2002 and has been deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group since 2014. Nüßlein focuses on the environment, nature conservation, health, economy and energy.