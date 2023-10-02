The “sensitive but not classified” version of the document outlines the long-term US strategy and the many steps that Washington is taking to help Kiev eradicate violations and reform a group of Ukrainian sectors.

It indicates that corruption may push Western allies to abandon Ukraine in its war with Russia, and that Kiev cannot postpone efforts to combat irregularities.

The document warns that “corruption at high levels could undermine the confidence of the Ukrainian people and foreign leaders in the Kiev government, in times of war.”

This view in the secret document is clearer than the 22-page public version, which was published by the US State Department about a month ago and did not receive much attention or cause any uproar.

The secret version of the “Integrated State Strategy” is about three times as long as the public version, and contains many details about US goals in Ukraine, from privatizing its banks to helping more schools teach English, encouraging its military to adopt NATO protocols, and designing many One of the goals is to reduce corruption that is “ruining the country.”

No talking out loud

The document highlights the challenge facing the Biden administration, which seeks to pressure Ukraine to reduce corruption, for several reasons, including that speaking too loudly about this matter may strengthen the position of opponents of US aid to Ukraine, many of whom are Republican lawmakers who are trying to block such aid.

This, in addition to any view showing weak American support for Kiev, may prompt more European countries to think twice about their role in the war in Ukraine.

An American official familiar with Ukrainian politics, who declined to reveal his name, told POLITICO, “There are some honest conversations (with the Ukrainians) taking place behind the scenes.”

The newspaper adds that graft in Ukraine has always been a source of concern for American officials, led by Biden.

But the importance of the issue was downplayed in the wake of the Russian attack in February 2022, which the US President described as “a real battle of democracy against tyranny.”

“An excuse for Republicans”

For months, Biden’s aides have made brief mentions of corruption in Ukraine. They wanted to show solidarity with Kiev and avoid giving excuse to a small number of Republican lawmakers who are critical of US military and economic aid to Ukraine.

More than a year after the war, American officials are putting greater pressure on Ukraine on this issue, both publicly and secretly. For example, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in early September with a delegation from Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions.

A second US official familiar with the discussions confirmed to Politico that the Biden administration is talking with Ukrainian leaders about the possibility of linking future economic aid to “reforms to address corruption and make Ukraine a more attractive place for private investment.”

But the official stressed that such conditions are not taken into account for military aid.

Indeed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed a number of senior defense officials, in the latest campaign against alleged corruption, which is a message to the United States and Europe that he listens to them, as the newspaper indicates.

Objectives include combating corruption

The document states that achieving US goals for Ukraine includes fulfilling promises to provide equipment and training to help the Ukrainian armed forces repel Russian attacks, and also includes helping to carry out reforms in the Ukrainian national security apparatus to reduce corruption.

Although the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is not close to allowing Ukraine to join it, the American strategy often indicates a desire to make the Ukrainian army adopt NATO standards, and one of the points mentioned in the classified version is that “the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense will create a group of junior officers and military officers.” Professional grade according to standard NATO principles,” even the form and content of Ukrainian defense documents must “reflect NATO terminology.”

One goal includes creating a “national-level resistance plan,” which could suggest that ordinary Ukrainians would fight back if Russia gained more territory.

The United States also wants to see Ukraine produce its own military equipment, by establishing “a domestic defense industry capable of supporting basic needs,” as well as an environment that fosters defense IT startups, according to the document.

Politico says that American officials seem particularly concerned about the role played by a small elite in the Ukrainian economy, and it also appears that the United States is keen to help Ukrainian institutions build their oversight capabilities.

The listed goals include “everything,” from helping local governments assess corruption risks to reforms in human resources offices. For example, the strategy says the United States is helping Ukraine strengthen its auditing so it can track direct American support.

Special relationships

The American strategy seems determined to ensure that Ukraine not only maintains its orientation toward the West, but also develops special relations with the United States.

One of the ways that Washington believes this will happen is through the English language, and it supports this, as stated in the document, by providing aid to the Ukrainian Ministry of Education to improve the teaching of this language.

US officials are also helping Ukraine build its capacity to prosecute war crimes in its judicial system, including appointing more than 2,000 new judges and adjudicating more than 9,000 backlogged cases.

The strategy also calls for rebuilding the US diplomatic presence in Ukraine, and expanding beyond Kiev to cities such as Lviv, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.