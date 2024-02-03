Corruption in Ukraine

Opportunity makes a man a thief, imagine the nations that were already thieves before.

Ukraine has always been one of the most corrupt countries in the world and it goes without saying that the huge amounts of aid sent have further aroused the appetites of the Euromafias with Kiev's secret service, the SBU, which spends its time trying to catch the thieves while at the same time making sure that its own agents do not steal their rest.

Europe has so far given 159.3 billion euros and has promised another 50 until 2027 as reported by Dagospia to which another 113 billion US dollars must be added.

Officially the money is used to pay salaries and pensions, as well as reconstruction and armaments.

Zelensky had announced a cleanup using the Secret Services and every time they arrest someone they communicate it to the allies as a sign of transparency.

But the fact is that no one trusts much now also because even before the war there had been corruption problems for Zelensky himself who was about to go to trial.

But now the wind is changing and the USA has blocked financing, given that they are also engaged in the Palestinian war and Biden is following Trump in view of the next elections to the White House and no longer wants to put his hand into his wallet, leaving the task to his English friends who, however, are inevitably more conservative.

In this regard, Marco Ventura writes in the Messaggero: “The latest scandal is the one that has brought five former and current officials of the Ministry of Defense into handcuffs for having stolen 40 million dollars, in a twisted game of corporate triangulations extended to the Balkans, for an order of 100 thousand mortar shells paid in advance and never reached the front line”.

But those who discover the snags have so far been journalists and not the sleepy Kiev judiciary, so much so that Zelensky was forced to create an online site called “Dream” to give transparency to the management of the funds.

If this is added to the fact that the US has effectively abandoned Ukraine we understand how the situation for Zelensky is becoming increasingly complex and difficult to sustain.

And if Trump were re-elected it would be even much worse given that the former US President is a friend of Putin and one can imagine that the EU, as usual, would immediately follow the instructions of its powerful American ally, leaving Zelensky to his fate.