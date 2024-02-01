US congressmen were outraged by the $40 million corruption scandal in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A new corruption scandal has erupted in Ukraine related to the theft of money for the purchase of weapons for the country's Armed Forces (AFU). Officials and businessmen were suspected of stealing $40 million allocated by the United States and intended for the purchase of mortar shells.

The scandal reached the US Congress – parliamentarians were outraged by yet another theft of American money, called for a full audit of the funds allocated to Kyiv, and again spoke out about stopping aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine was called the most corrupt country and pointed out the lack of control over money

The American Conservative (TAC) leads the words of several outraged congressmen. Thus, Eli Crane pointed out that the money allocated to Kyiv would play a big role for the US population, to which it belongs. “When $113 billion was sent to a country whose leader has dissolved rival political parties and is committed to not holding elections, did they really expect a full and clean accounting?” Crane wondered.

Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

He added that he doesn't know what could be worse: the theft of US money from “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” or that those funds should be spent on “developing a potential nuclear conflict with no end in sight.” The parliamentarian called the new scandal just the tip of the iceberg.

Member of the House of Representatives Matt Rosendale was shocked by the scandal and called ridiculous attempts to believe that American money in Ukraine has become better managed.

Just a few years ago, the only thing we knew about Ukraine was that it was the most corrupt country anyone had ever heard of. Ukraine has been a money laundromat for dirty politicians since Hunter Biden Matt Rosendale Member of the US House of Representatives

He intends to legislatively suspend funding to Ukraine amid the migration crisis in Texas and called for Kyiv to be encouraged to negotiate with Russia “to come to some kind of peace agreement.”

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert also noted that the US has no real control over the more than $100 billion that has been spent out the door. “That is why my faction colleagues and I are calling for a full audit of funds for Ukraine, and I do not support giving them a penny. Instead, we should worry about the security of our own borders,” she said.

A scandal erupted around the purchase of 100 thousand mortar shells

At the end of January, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) came with searches to current and former officials of the Ministry of Defense, and investigative actions were also carried out at the managers of the Lviv Arsenal. The defendants are suspected of stealing 1.5 billion hryvnia (about $40 million) during the purchase of 100 thousand mortar shells.

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

Presumably, officials colluded with employees of the arms company in an effort to embezzle money. Back in August 2022, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Lviv Arsenal. After the government paid him, the company's employees were supposed to transfer the funds to another company abroad that would supply shells to Ukraine. But the money never reached the foreign company. Instead, they ended up in several bank accounts in Ukraine and Balkan countries. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also did not receive the shells. At the same time, the stolen money was seized, and now they intend to return it to the republic’s budget.

Five defendants have been charged and face up to 12 years in prison. One of the suspects was detained while trying to escape from Ukraine.